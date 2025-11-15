How To Properly Clean Your Car's Fuel Cap And Flap (And Why You Should)

As most vehicle owners know, keeping a car, truck or SUV clean is no easy task. Most might even contend that there is not only a right and wrong way to go about cleaning your vehicle, but a specific schedule you need to follow to ensure it's always looking its best. In all frankness, we'd agree with car washing diehards on both accounts. However, we'd also contend that even the most fervent of auto cleaners likely miss the mark when it comes to a legitimate full body cleaning of their vehicle, particularly if they fail to open the gas flap to clean the inside.

That part of the car is one of many that is easy to overlook, as most people don't actually look inside the fueling compartment unless they are actively putting fuel in their car. Once that protective flap is closed, it's exceedingly easy to forget about the buildup of dirt, grime, and grease that probably exists in there. Even still, it is important to remove that build-up on at least a semi-regular basis, as failure to do so may lead to a poor seal with the gas cap, or serious issues in your gas tank and fuel system.

Dirt can, after all, clog fuel system filters and not only reduce an engine's performance, but potentially affect anything from fuel consumption to emissions. And if you leave your gas cap and flap dirty, you're leaving the fuel system open to such contamination every time you fuel up.