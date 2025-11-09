These EV Charging Networks Get The Most Complaints (According To Consumer Reports)

There are a number of wonderful benefits to owning and driving an electric vehicle, from saving money over time by charging your vehicle at home to saving the environment by producing fewer emissions when compared to gas-powered vehicles. While there are numerous positive aspects of EV ownership, dealing with public charging stations can be one of the more frustrating and potentially day-ruining issues with electric vehicles.

The idea of pulling up to a charging station, plugging in your vehicle, and sitting around with a book until the vehicle is fully charged sounds lovely. However, in practice this experience can be extremely frustrating and could potentially even ruin your day. There are a number of different issues that can arise at public charging stations, including payment issues, problems with charging power, issues with the hardware, and more. One thing every EV owner should be aware of is which public charging stations are the best.

Consumers Reports conducted a survey of EV owners across the United States to determine which public charging network is the most reliable. The survey included mentions of the Shell Recharge network, EVgo, Blink, the Tesla Supercharger network, and the Rivian Adventure Network. The survey found that the Tesla Supercharger network and Rivian Adventure Network received the fewest complaints, while the Shell Recharge network received the most.