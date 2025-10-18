This Gas Station Is Officially The Best US Convenience Store (And No, It's Not Buc-Ee's)

Buc-ee's may be a social media darling — but it is not the best U.S. convenience store, at least not according to the latest findings by the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI). In its 2025 study, the ACSI researched consumer sentiments around the country to rank major convenience store chains. Last week, it published its results alongside those of last year's study, showing which chains — which include 7-Eleven, Meijer, and ExxonMobile — have moved up or down the list.

The number one-ranked convenience store, according to the ACSI study, may be a surprise to some, as its customer satisfaction score was a whopping 8% higher than last year — the biggest change, either increasing or decreasing, than any other franchise. This year's top-ranked convenience store chain is Kwik Trip, not to be confused with the Quik Trip, the similarly-named chain that ranks fourth on this year's index, down from its second-place position on the 2024 list.

Between Kwik Trip and Quik Trip, Sheetz and WaWa are tied with the second-highest consumer satisfaction score. That leaves Buc-ee's ranking as 5th on this year's index, tied with Love's. This comes after a 1% drop from its score last year, when it was ranked third.