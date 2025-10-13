Buc-Ee's Has A New Texas-Based Rival - But How Will The New Gas Station Really Compare?

If you've ever found yourself barreling down a desolate Texas highway in need of a respite, the adorably buck-toothed logo for a Buc-ee's gas station is about as welcome a sight as you'll see. In recent years, that has become true for travelers all over the American South and Midwest, as the Texas-based gas and food chain continues to expand well beyond the borders of the Lone Star State.

Despite the expansion, the chain remains very much a staple in communities throughout Texas, and as yours truly can attest, some choose to pass sweaty Lone Star afternoons within the air-conditioned confines of the closest Buc-ee's, chowing down on snacks and stocking up on jerky. Of course, that sort of popularity is certain to inspire a certain amount of marketplace mimicry. And yes, Buc-ee's is now seeing some unexpected competition from another Texas-based food and gas outfit that is expanding throughout the state.

That outfit is called The Texan, and according to some who call Texas home, the up-and-coming chain may soon battle Buc-ee's as an essential road trip rest spot. The brand does have some catching-up to do in market presence, however, as its 17 locations fall far short of the 63-and-counting operated by Buc-ee's. Moreover, The Texan has yet to expand beyond the borders of its namesake state. Even still, given that the Texan chain is not yet even two decades old, it looks to be gaining fast.