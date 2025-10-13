Buc-Ee's Has A New Texas-Based Rival - But How Will The New Gas Station Really Compare?
If you've ever found yourself barreling down a desolate Texas highway in need of a respite, the adorably buck-toothed logo for a Buc-ee's gas station is about as welcome a sight as you'll see. In recent years, that has become true for travelers all over the American South and Midwest, as the Texas-based gas and food chain continues to expand well beyond the borders of the Lone Star State.
Despite the expansion, the chain remains very much a staple in communities throughout Texas, and as yours truly can attest, some choose to pass sweaty Lone Star afternoons within the air-conditioned confines of the closest Buc-ee's, chowing down on snacks and stocking up on jerky. Of course, that sort of popularity is certain to inspire a certain amount of marketplace mimicry. And yes, Buc-ee's is now seeing some unexpected competition from another Texas-based food and gas outfit that is expanding throughout the state.
That outfit is called The Texan, and according to some who call Texas home, the up-and-coming chain may soon battle Buc-ee's as an essential road trip rest spot. The brand does have some catching-up to do in market presence, however, as its 17 locations fall far short of the 63-and-counting operated by Buc-ee's. Moreover, The Texan has yet to expand beyond the borders of its namesake state. Even still, given that the Texan chain is not yet even two decades old, it looks to be gaining fast.
Texans are suspect when it comes to The Texan stores
The Texan is still very much a start-up by comparison to Buc-ee's, which has established a national presence in the gas mart market. According to some Texans, the chain may face an uphill battle in terms of establishing itself as a legit player, as they believe The Texan stores are little more than a Buc-ee's knockoff.
Looking at the brand's logos, the smiling cowboy fronting The Texan's logo does have a similar vibe as Buc-ee's grinning beaver, and the stores bear clear similarities in setup as well. One driver even took The Texan to task for the mimicry in a 2024 Reddit thread, branding the chain as "the Wish.com version of Buc-ee's." There are more than a few Redditors who agree, with one even referencing McDowell's — the fictional McDonald's knockoff from the 1988 comedy "Coming to America" — while boasting Buc-ee's superiority in food, gas, and restrooms.
There are, however, quite a few residents who appear to prefer The Texan stores, with some believing that Buc-ee's has gotten a little too big and corporatey for its britches since hitting the gas mart big time. Among the knocks against Buc-ee's, some note the brand is almost theme-park like these days, straight down to the overcrowding you might expect while waiting for a ride, or in this case gas and a hot meal. While the subject of food is hotly debated, some claim The Texan has better food, with truckers in particular claiming they are better treated by The Texan stores' staff — even as neither faction ranks among the country's iconic truck stops.