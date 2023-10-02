Why Buc-Ees Is An Essential Stop For Your Next Road Trip

Depending on how much you like driving, not to mention the company of your family and friends, road trips can either be a lot of fun or absolutely torturous. For those in the latter category, you need to contrive every excuse you can to stop the car and stretch your legs. Unfortunately, this only works so often, as stopping for every half-baked tourist trap eventually makes everyone tired of stopping and starting. If you want a break, you need a really good reason to contrive one.

If your road trip is taking you through the southern United States, then there are actually 58 good reasons to stop the car, scattered around Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Florida. Every one of those reasons is a certain beaver in a red hat named Buc-ee and the many super-sized rest stops that bear his name. Whenever you see that beaver, you're in the proximity of Buc-ee's, the South's favorite gas station chain.