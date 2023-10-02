Why Buc-Ees Is An Essential Stop For Your Next Road Trip
Depending on how much you like driving, not to mention the company of your family and friends, road trips can either be a lot of fun or absolutely torturous. For those in the latter category, you need to contrive every excuse you can to stop the car and stretch your legs. Unfortunately, this only works so often, as stopping for every half-baked tourist trap eventually makes everyone tired of stopping and starting. If you want a break, you need a really good reason to contrive one.
If your road trip is taking you through the southern United States, then there are actually 58 good reasons to stop the car, scattered around Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Florida. Every one of those reasons is a certain beaver in a red hat named Buc-ee and the many super-sized rest stops that bear his name. Whenever you see that beaver, you're in the proximity of Buc-ee's, the South's favorite gas station chain.
Helpful services
The first and foremost reason to stop at a Buc-ee's location is, of course, services. It wouldn't be much of a rest stop if you couldn't top your car off, and luckily, every Buc-ee's location has everything you could need. There are rows upon rows of pumps offering quality gasoline alongside diesel and ethanol-free options. In the last few years, Buc-ee's has also been gradually outfitting its locations with chargers for those driving EVs.
Besides refueling, every Buc-ee's location also features a massive car wash to clean off desert dust and bird poop from your suffering wagon. In fact, the Buc-ee's location in Katy, Texas, holds the Guinness World Record for the World's Longest Car Wash, measuring 255 feet of continuous conveyor.
Are the "services" you require not car-related? Worry not, Buc-ee's has large restrooms to accommodate those in need of a different kind of seat, not to mention designated outdoor fields for pet business. Don't be deterred by the stigma of gross gas station bathrooms – Buc-ee's has a policy of keeping their restroom facilities in immaculate shape all hours of the day, to the point that they actually won a fan vote contest for them in 2012.
Tasty food
Is every tummy in the car grumbling for more than bottled water and trail mix? Buc-ee's has an entire food court within its halls, offering all kinds of tasty treats to feed the many hungry people stopping by. Being a southern chain, the beaver business specializes primarily in meaty foods, including brisket sandwiches, breakfast tacos, loaded sweet and savory kolaches, and more. If you want to take some of that beefy goodness on the road with you, the store also boasts a wide selection of jerkies, all prepared in-house.
For those in need of a bit of sweet stimulation, Buc-ee's also has a massive dessert section, specializing in multiple flavors of homemade fudge, slow-blended banana pudding, and that classic staple of fancy gas stations, candied nuts. For something a bit more long-lasting, there are shelves upon shelves of the usual name-brand snacks, though there are also plenty of Buc-ee's branded bags to enjoy. The most popular bagged item in the store is Buc-ee's signature Beaver Nuggets, crunchy puffed corn snacks coated in brown sugar caramel. These things are so popular the chain even sells them to other retailers to meet the demand for them outside of Texas.
Endless gifts
It's a requirement of every proper road trip, enjoyable or miserable, that every passenger must purchase at least one kitschy souvenir. It's the rules. Luckily, when it comes to the kitsch factor, Buc-ee's is the one to beat, with every location boasting a gift shop bigger than those you'd see at most theme parks.
These gift shops stock a veritable galaxy of merchandise, with nearly all of it emblazoned with that toothy beaver face. You can find the usual staples of roadside shops like plushies, T-shirts, hats, sunglasses, and keychains, but you can also purchase kitchen utensils, phone holders, stickers, swimsuits, folding chairs, mugs, blankets, and exponentially more. Depending on the time of year you drive by, there may even be special merch for holidays like Halloween and Christmas. Plus, Buc-ee's maintains vendor relationships with small businesses around Texas, stocking locally-produced items in addition to all the branded stuff. Don't forget to say hi to the Buc-ee's mascot wandering the aisles! He's always down for a photo op.