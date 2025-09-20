Where Is The Biggest Gas Station In The World?
Pulling into a gas station usually means grabbing a quick snack and getting back on the road, but one stop in the United States has turned that ritual into something closer to a tourist attraction. Travel writers and YouTubers have even documented the largest gas station in the world, Buc-ee's, as an essential road-trip destination in itself – the kind of place people stop at just to say they've been, even if they don't need gas.
Buc-ee's reopened its original Luling site on June 10, 2024, as a staggering 75,593-square-foot travel center — officially recognized as the biggest convenience store in the world. The project dethroned the chain's Sevierville, Tennessee location, which was the biggest gas station for less than a year at 74,707 square feet.The brand also claims the world's longest car wash, with a conveyor belt measuring out at 55 feet, in Katy.
One user on r/roadtrip says they "always stop at Buckee's" whenever they get the opportunity, and it's not hard to see why. This must-see gas station that has taken over social media is worth the visit. Buc-ee's sells everything from the brand's cult-favorite barbecue brisket sandwiches to outdoor gear, offering so many restrooms that road-trippers joke you'll never have to wait in line. Florida has teased an 80,000-square-foot Buc-ee's in Ocala, but the project is tied to a new I-75 interchange and, as of mid-2025, remains in the construction pipeline — meaning Luling still holds the crown.
Buc-ee's has more fueling slots than any other gas station
The biggest Buc-ee's sites typically run triple-digit pump counts, with the two largest locations topping out at 120 fueling positions each. (Buc-ee's sometimes describes "fueling positions" rather than "pumps," which usually means about 60 two-sided pump islands with two nozzles per side.) You'll also find other mega-Buc-ee's with 100-plus positions, like the one in Katy, Texas, which was documented to have 120 pumps when it opened in 2017. And yes, people really use them. As one Buc-ee's employee noted in a Reddit thread about the store's size: "I can definitely vouch that we have more than enough business to justify our 120 pumps."
That scale, however, now extends beyond gasoline. Buc-ee's has become a popular stop for EV owners as well, with Tesla Supercharger banks at its largest sites: 16 stalls in Luling, 24 in Sevierville, and 24 in Katy, all offering up to 250 kW. Buc-ee's also signed a deal with Mercedes-Benz to install premium EV charging capable of up to 400 kW at dozens of locations, including Luling and Daytona Beach. Some stores even host Electrify America stations, like the one in Leeds, Alabama.