Where Is The Biggest Gas Station In The World?

Pulling into a gas station usually means grabbing a quick snack and getting back on the road, but one stop in the United States has turned that ritual into something closer to a tourist attraction. Travel writers and YouTubers have even documented the largest gas station in the world, Buc-ee's, as an essential road-trip destination in itself – the kind of place people stop at just to say they've been, even if they don't need gas.

Buc-ee's reopened its original Luling site on June 10, 2024, as a staggering 75,593-square-foot travel center — officially recognized as the biggest convenience store in the world. The project dethroned the chain's Sevierville, Tennessee location, which was the biggest gas station for less than a year at 74,707 square feet.The brand also claims the world's longest car wash, with a conveyor belt measuring out at 55 feet, in Katy.

One user on r/roadtrip says they "always stop at Buckee's" whenever they get the opportunity, and it's not hard to see why. This must-see gas station that has taken over social media is worth the visit. Buc-ee's sells everything from the brand's cult-favorite barbecue brisket sandwiches to outdoor gear, offering so many restrooms that road-trippers joke you'll never have to wait in line. Florida has teased an 80,000-square-foot Buc-ee's in Ocala, but the project is tied to a new I-75 interchange and, as of mid-2025, remains in the construction pipeline — meaning Luling still holds the crown.