Mercedes-Benz Teams With Buc-Ee's To Install 'Premium' EV Charging Hubs

Mercedes-Benz has big news for fans of the brand, electric cars, and the popular chain of travel centers called Buc-ee's: it will be installing dozens of "premium" EV charging hubs at the convenience stores over the next 12-ish months, followed by additional chargers at the remaining Buc-ee's locations in 2025 and beyond. According to the automaker, it has entered into a "new strategic agreement" with Buc-ee's that'll help the company in its effort to build out a nationwide U.S. charging network.

The move makes sense, as Buc-ee's has proven popular among travelers and has been doing its own work on expanding into additional markets. Travel centers in general are common places for travelers to stop, and EV owners in particular are likely to favor them over more barren gas stations, as they often include fuller amenities, seating, and food options — all things that are arguably necessary to make the long charging times more bearable. Mercedes is just one of a number of companies leveraging existing pit stops to build out its network — Pilot travel centers are similarly getting a makeover to become more EV-friendly.