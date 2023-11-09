Mercedes-Benz Teams With Buc-Ee's To Install 'Premium' EV Charging Hubs
Mercedes-Benz has big news for fans of the brand, electric cars, and the popular chain of travel centers called Buc-ee's: it will be installing dozens of "premium" EV charging hubs at the convenience stores over the next 12-ish months, followed by additional chargers at the remaining Buc-ee's locations in 2025 and beyond. According to the automaker, it has entered into a "new strategic agreement" with Buc-ee's that'll help the company in its effort to build out a nationwide U.S. charging network.
The move makes sense, as Buc-ee's has proven popular among travelers and has been doing its own work on expanding into additional markets. Travel centers in general are common places for travelers to stop, and EV owners in particular are likely to favor them over more barren gas stations, as they often include fuller amenities, seating, and food options — all things that are arguably necessary to make the long charging times more bearable. Mercedes is just one of a number of companies leveraging existing pit stops to build out its network — Pilot travel centers are similarly getting a makeover to become more EV-friendly.
Some Buc-ee's will get the EV chargers in coming weeks
At the moment, Buc-ee's has a limited presence in the United States, boasting shops in southern states like Alabama and Georgia, as well as some new budding locations a tad farther north and west in cities like Johnstown, Colorado, and Smiths Grove, Kentucky. The company's current popularity combined with its gradual expansion means that we may see even more convenience stores open in additional states in the coming years, aiding in the proliferation of EV charging options in the United States.
In a press release about the new business move, Mercedes-Benz executive Andrew Cornelia said, "Within a remarkably short period, we've made significant strides towards opening several charging hubs at Buc-ee's travel centers. Buc-ee's strategic locations along major travel routes, combined with their commitment to clean and accessible amenities, aligns perfectly with our vision."
Some Buc-ee's locations will offer the EV charging hubs by the end of 2023, according to the company, while another 30 or so will be installed throughout 2024. Mercedes hasn't revealed which locations are first in the pipeline for this upgrade, though that information may be announced in the coming months as new locations are established.