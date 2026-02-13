The US Gas Station Chains You Might Not Know Are Owned By British Companies

American consumers are likely considering many different factors when choosing where to go for gas. The cost per gallon is at the top of course, as gas stations often have different prices. Fuel type can be a close second, and even the brand name on the pumps can play a part as well. But the companies behind those brands may not be top of mind, as some US gas station chains are actually owned by British companies. Perhaps the best-known example is BP, which stands for British Petroleum, a company that dates back to the 1920s.

BP, in turn, owns Amoco, a gas station chain that was previously known as Standard Oil, once the largest oil company in the world. Amoco merged with BP in 1998, and while the brand isn't as prominent as it once was, BP keeps it going in select locations. Another British-owned company, Shell, began as a small antiques shop in 1880s London and grew into a worldwide corporation with thousands of fuel stations across the US.

Another company that operates gas station chains in the US, EG America, is also owned by the Brits. However, you may not be familiar with this subsidiary of EG Group, as they operate under 10 different travel-stop brands throughout America. Those brands include Kwik Shop, Turkey Hill, Cumberland Farms, Tom Thumb, and the Loaf and Jug.