The US Gas Station Chains You Might Not Know Are Owned By British Companies
American consumers are likely considering many different factors when choosing where to go for gas. The cost per gallon is at the top of course, as gas stations often have different prices. Fuel type can be a close second, and even the brand name on the pumps can play a part as well. But the companies behind those brands may not be top of mind, as some US gas station chains are actually owned by British companies. Perhaps the best-known example is BP, which stands for British Petroleum, a company that dates back to the 1920s.
BP, in turn, owns Amoco, a gas station chain that was previously known as Standard Oil, once the largest oil company in the world. Amoco merged with BP in 1998, and while the brand isn't as prominent as it once was, BP keeps it going in select locations. Another British-owned company, Shell, began as a small antiques shop in 1880s London and grew into a worldwide corporation with thousands of fuel stations across the US.
Another company that operates gas station chains in the US, EG America, is also owned by the Brits. However, you may not be familiar with this subsidiary of EG Group, as they operate under 10 different travel-stop brands throughout America. Those brands include Kwik Shop, Turkey Hill, Cumberland Farms, Tom Thumb, and the Loaf and Jug.
Other foreign-owned gas station chains in the US
In addition to British-owned chains, several US gas station companies are owned by entities based outside America. 7-Eleven began as an American company but is now owned by a Japanese corporation called Seven & I Holdings. This same parent company also owns the Speedway chain of fuel stations. Couche-Tard, a Canadian company, owns Circle K and Lukoil gas stations are owned by a Russian company.
Fomento Económico Mexicano (FEMSA), a Mexican conglomerate, took over a chain of gas stations in the southwest, when it acquired Delek US Retail. FEMSA was already an established player in the industry throughout Europe and Latin America thanks to its OXXO brand of convenience stores. Up until late 2025, Citgo was owned by Petróleos de Venezuela, a Venezuelan company. However, as of this writing, Citgo is in the process of being acquired by an affiliate-backed group of US investors.
Some of these companies have made big moves to grow their US footprint in recent years. Couche-Tard unsuccessfully attempted to buy Seven 7 & I Holdings for $38 billion in 2024, but the offer was deemed to be too low. But that didn't stop Couche-Tard's American expansion, as the Canadian corporation acquired a chain of stores from another company in the same year. 7-11 continued to grow as well, thanks to its own convenience store chain purchase, as well as the purchase of a restaurant chain.