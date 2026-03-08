Not 7-11, Not Chevron – This Company Has The Most Gas Stations In The US

Depending on where you live, your city may have several of the same branded gas stations from one end to the other. But while you're likely familiar with many of the logos and the companies behind them, you may not know which one has the most stations in the United States. That distinction goes to Shell, which has 13,605 stations throughout the country. This is according to third-party information from ScrapeHero, an online data gathering company. However, it's important to note that this figure may not be completely accurate, as Shell's official fact sheet puts the number of its gas stations at around 12,000.

The same caveat applies to Shell's biggest competitor, ExxonMobil, which SlashGear has reported previously as having some of the best quality gas in the United States. ScrapeHero has ExxonMobil in second place with 11,014 stations in the US, but again this number might not be entirely exact; this figure is under the more than 12,000 total reported by ExxonMobil's corporate site. So while it may seem Shell and ExxonMobil are close, their totals are approximations reported by the companies rather than exact real-time counts.

This is also true for the rest of ScrapeHero's top five, including Chevron, which officially reports over 8,000 locations, more than the third-party site lists. 7-11, a gas station chain you might not know is owned by a Japanese company, isn't listed by ScrapeHero due to how the stores are classified. Official 7-11 corporate reports list more than 8,200 stations in its network, including Speedway and Stripes, which are two brands owned by the same parent company.