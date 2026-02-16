Shell Owns All 6 Of These Popular Motor Oil Brands

Competition in the world of business is a good thing for the consumer, right? It keeps prices down and forces innovation. Well, the motor oil space isn't as competitive as you might have thought. For example, many consumers may think that Quaker State, Pennzoil, and Shell are all made by separate companies. We can't blame them, considering how they're marketed. But it turns out that Quaker State and Pennzoil are both owned by Shell and have been for the past couple of decades.

There are other, less distinctly positioned, brands in Shell's lineup. These include Shell Helix, Shell Advance, Shell Rotella, and Shell Rimula. Of course, Shell's ownership of these brands is more obvious, given that "Shell" is in the name. Still, each of them serve a different market. Helix is the flagship brand for passenger cars. Advance is for motorcycles and scooters, Rotella is for heavy-duty diesel engines in North America. Rimula is for heavy-duty diesel engines everywhere else.

One thing that most of these brands have in common is how they make some of their synthetic products. Using a process that was pioneered by Pennzoil and called "PurePlus," they derive synthetic motor oil from natural gas. This produces an extremely pure base oil used to make motor oil and other automotive liquids. Shell's ownership of multiple brands has allowed this technology to be used in various products. It's probably why Shell, Pennzoil, and Quaker State all made our list of the best motor oil brands of 2025.