Is Diesel Engine Oil Any Different From Regular Oil?

Regardless of whether it burns gasoline or diesel, your internal combustion engine works by igniting a mixture of fuel and air to create power. To do so effectively, it must reduce the detrimental byproducts created by its operation, including heat, contaminants, and friction. Both gas and diesel engines use oil to combat these limiting factors, but that does not mean the two types of oil are the same.

Oil, the lifeblood of an engine, is pumped through filters and galleys to journals, bearings, and other mechanical parts to keep them running smoothly. Along with dissipating heat, oil also carries away metal particles, soot, condensation, and other contaminants, helping prevent the buildup of sludge. Its slippery, film-like properties reduce friction between surfaces, helping engine efficiency while protecting it from wear. When an engine has the wrong oil — or no oil– it may wear prematurely or fail completely.

While all ICE engines follow the same principle, different types of internal combustion engines work differently. Putting gas in a diesel engine can cause damage, while diesel in a gas car gets you nowhere fast. Similarly, each engine type should be filled with its own type of oil. A diesel engine typically operates at higher temperatures and pressures than its gas counterpart. It produces more torque, but also more particulates and acidic byproducts than a higher-revving gas engine. For these reasons, diesel engine oil is different to regular oil, not only in its viscosity, but in the amount and the type of additives.