What Oil Weight Do You Need For A Diesel Engine? Viscosity, Explained

There is no catch-all engine weight that is the best option for all diesel engines, as all diesel engines are built differently. Diesel engines from one manufacturer could have completely different internal clearances than engines from another manufacturer, which plays a role in determining the best oil viscosity for each. For that reason, it is best to consult the vehicle owner's manual to check the recommended range of approved oil viscosity.

That range will typically be wide enough to accommodate a bit of variation depending on other factors like climate and how the vehicle is being used, which also have an effect on the right oil weight to use. For example, if you are located in a warm climate, higher-viscosity oils are better to use, as the warm environment counteracts the oil's thicker nature and allows it to flow easily through the engine. The opposite is the case for colder climates, where lower-viscosity oils are a better option to promote oil flow.

Regardless of the oil weight, it is also important to use an oil with the proper rating for your diesel engine. This is typically classified with an API (American Petroleum Institute) rating, which indicates whether the oil meets the right performance standards for a particular engine. Oils with an 'S' rating are made for gasoline engines, while oils rated with a 'C' are made for diesel engines. It is an important distinction, as diesel and gas oils use different zinc contents, anti-foaming agents, and detergents which are all specifically tailored to provide the best lubrication, protection, and performance for each type of engine. For that reason, it isn't a good idea to use diesel engine oil in gasoline powered cars.