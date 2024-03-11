Can You Use Diesel Engine Oil In Old Gasoline Powered Cars?

It's easy for the uninitiated to think that oil is oil, no matter what type of engine it's going into. After all, it's only meant to lubricate the internal components of an engine. Well, all oils might conduct the same function, but just like the engines they're going into, they're not all designed equally.

For starters, a diesel engine runs significantly hotter than a gas-powered one; it takes much more heat to ignite diesel, which will burn its oil differently. The chemical makeup of diesel and gasoline engine oil is designed to meet the demands of its respective engines. While they come with many of the same additives, such as zinc, anti-foam, and detergent, the volume of those additives varies in quantity because each engine requires different levels to function properly.

Containing too much of one additive and not enough of another can negatively impact an engine. You shouldn't pour diesel oil into your gasoline-powered engine because certain ingredients could cause irreversible damage.