Is It Normal For Diesel Engine Oil To Turn Black?

The good news is dark or black oil does not necessarily mean it's time to change it. Discoloration is not an accurate indicator of the oil's condition. One of the ways diesel oil is different from conventional oil is that it contains more additives than gasoline oil, and the detergents and dispersants will cause the oil to change to a darker color as it circulates inside the engine. Add the accumulated soot into the equation, and you have diesel oil that immediately turns black not long after an oil change.

Meanwhile, heat cycling the engine raises the oil temperature as you drive and lowers it when you turn the diesel off, which can also cause the oil to darken as it oxidizes. Repeated heat cycles will accelerate oil oxidation and lead to sludge formation if left unchecked.

Unfortunately, the only way to determine if your diesel's black oil has reached its end is to send a sample for analysis. If you think an independent oil analysis is a bit overkill, your best bet is to adhere to the recommended oil change intervals in the owner's manual to keep the engine ticking and relatively clean on the inside.

Regular oil changes every 5,000 to 7,000 miles, or every three months for severe-duty motors, and periodically replacing the oil and air filters are just a few essential diesel engine maintenance tips. However, nothing beats adhering to the manufacturer's recommendations for servicing. As a final note, using the right diesel engine oil is just as critical. Refer to the owner's manual to determine what type and grade of oil is best suited for your diesel truck.

