8 Gas Station Chains With The Best Rewards Programs
Although consumers have seen a few reprieves over the last few decades, gas prices have climbed significantly since the 1990s. For those of us who remember filling up a ten-gallon tank for less than $20 in the early 2000s (with premium, no less), it's not shocking to find out that average retail gas prices across the U.S. have more than doubled since then. Of course, gas stations can have different prices, but in terms of averages across the country, it seems like most consumers could use a break at the pump.
There are some tips and tricks to finding not only gas stations with the best quality gas, but also relatively affordable prices. In addition to apps for finding cheap gas, it helps to sign up for rewards programs that give a few cents off per gallon. The best rewards programs go beyond the price at the pump, too, with other perks when you sign up for the discounts.
Though you might want to study up on when to buy gas for the lowest prices, checking your rewards apps (yes, we're suggesting you sign up for multiple) can help you save a few bucks each time you fill up. Your exact mileage may vary, but these are some gas station chains with the best rewards programs.
Shell Fuel Rewards
With Shell Fuel Rewards, your rewards level determines your pump discount. Immediately after entering my phone number to sign up, I received five cents off, and that's without adding other discounts on top of the basic membership. Shell says you can earn up to 10 cents off per gallon, but you'll have to reach Platinum status for that perk (the other lower tiers are Silver and Gold).
However, flat-rate gas discounts aren't the only perk on offer with Shell Fuel Rewards. You can stack discounts depending on your spending habits. Using the Shell app and linking a credit card to your account can help you earn gas rewards based on grocery and dining purchases. Also, a certain number of fill-ups can get you an upgrade to higher tiers, which means you could save even more at the pump.
Memberships at other places (like with AAA or AARP) also mean more rewards. Make sure to sign up before hitting the pump, as your first tank of gas could cost up to 50 cents per gallon less. As for convenience, Shell has thousands of gas stations across the United States, making it a convenient stop for savings, and doing absolutely nothing while getting five cents off per gallon makes it a good fit for every driver.
Exxon Mobil Rewards+
Exxon Mobil's rewards program promises between three and eight cents off per gallon of gas purchased. For starters, everyone can get the three-cent-per-gallon discount on regular fuel, while filling up on Synergy Supreme+ premium fuel involves double the discount. Another perk? Some Exxon and Mobil-affiliated gas stations accept Walmart+ discounts, too — and there are thousands of them around the U.S.
In-store purchases at Exxon Mobil also earn you discounts (two cents per dollar), as do frequent visits to the pump. If you buy more than 100 gallons of gas at Exxon Mobil gas stations in one calendar month, you qualify for the Frequent Filler program. Frequent Filler members get an additional boost on gas and convenience store purchases — as long as they continue to purchase 100 gallons of gas each month.
Car wash purchases are tacked on too, contributing to your points balance. If you're a member of AARP, additional discounts apply — specifically, an extra cent in points — when you buy gas. You'll also find special offers in-store, on snacks, drinks, and more. At the time of writing, Exxon Mobil also advertised a new signup bonus, where program participants can earn "up to 30¢ per gallon in points" on their first five tank refills. This rewards program might be a great fit if you drive a lot of miles each month, or if you already buy Synergy Supreme+ fuel.
Circle K Inner Circle
Circle K might pull new signups in with its promise of five tank refills at 25 cents off per gallon, but the benefits go beyond the offer for newbies. The rewards program has a standard bonus of three cents off per gallon, but the more gas you buy, the higher the benefit goes. A standard member is someone who spends under $499 at Circle K in a year, while a Premium member spends over $500. Premium members receive five cents off per gallon, but both tiers have a 35-gallon-per-day limit.
One cool feature of the Circle K rewards program is that it's not just about gas. Members receive special offers for convenience store purchases, too, with discounts personalized to their tastes. There's also at least one budget-friendly perk: all Circle K rewards members pay only 79 cents for Polar Pops of up to 44 ounces.
Other important things to know about Circle K? It is owned by a Canadian parent company, but the United States and Canadian rewards programs are separate. Hundreds of Circle Ks are scattered across the U.S., with at least a dozen each in major cities like Los Angeles, California, Chicago, Illinois, and New York, New York, for example. However, not all Circle K locations accept Inner Circle rewards. The Circle K rewards program might be a good fit if you live in a metro area and spend over $500 on gas each year.
Chevron Texaco Rewards
Unlike other gas station rewards programs, Chevron Texaco's operates solely on a point system. By earning points with your purchases on gasoline and in-store items, you accrue points. Later, you can cash out those points for discounts of up to 50 cents off per gallon. There's a 25-gallon maximum with your rewards applied, however.
Chevron Texaco offers other ways to boost your gas budget, too. For example, if you have a Techron Advantage card — a Chevron and Texaco-branded credit card — other discounts apply, including new signup discounts of up to 65 cents off per gallon. Grocery Gas Rewards may also apply, according to Chevron Texaco's terms.
Like other gas stations, Chevron Texaco also boasts personalized rewards tailored to your shopping habits. The only potential drawback with Chevron Texaco stations is the lack of availability in certain states. Most Chevron Texaco stations are in the West, South, and Southwestern areas of the United States. Thus, the rewards program is best suited to those geographic areas, and those who often buy not only gas, but also in-store items.
7-Eleven 7Rewards
7-Eleven's rewards program starts off strong with new sign-up offers that could make your next three experiences at the pump much cheaper. Two main offers are available at the time of writing. The first offer is text-to-apply and offers 25 cents off per gallon on your next three fill-ups.
Joining the 7Rewards program entitles members to 11 cents off per gallon on seven tanks of gas. Beyond that, 7Rewards has some innovative offers that other gas station chain rewards programs don't offer. 7 Rewards members can lock in a local gas price for 4 days, so you'll know exactly how much your gas will cost for that period. Plus, if prices drop lower, you'll get that deal.
7-Eleven also lists additional recurring discounts, starting with a baseline of 5 cents off per gallon, outside of those higher, short-term discounts. Seasonal holiday discounts will pop up in the app, plus specific community groups — like teachers and first responders — receive additional discounts. You'll find 7-Eleven gas stations in most states — and the company notes that all of its branded stores accept the 7Rewards program. If you're really trying to lower your gas budget, 7-Eleven could be a great tool in your arsenal.
Earnify by bp
Earnify by bp is a gas station rewards program that utilizes a point system to accrue discounts. Once you sign up for Earnify, you will accrue points on gas and other purchases, as well as receive five cents off per gallon of gas. Points accrue faster on convenience store purchases, but new members also receive a signup points bonus, as of the time of writing.
Earnify discounts apply at both bp and amoco gas stations, according to the program's terms. According to bp's gas station search tool, the brand has gas stations in 48 states. States with the highest concentration of bp stations include Illinois, Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin, and North Carolina.
Along with the discount perks, Earnify also allows you to check out via the app. The app also lets you store your credit card information (whether it's the bp-branded credit card or not), making it easier to pay on the go. As with other gas rewards programs, Earnify notes that members receive special promotions and offers in the app. Depending on how close bp and Amoco gas stations are to you, this is a straightforward rewards program that could help make your gas budget more manageable.
Costco
If you aren't a member already, there are a handful of Costco membership perks to know about. One of them is gas savings, as Costco has members-only gas stations. Costco has a reputation for offering competitive gas prices, at least in my area, and it may be worth the membership fee to get that access. However, there's another potentially cost-saving perk with Costco.
If you sign up for Costco's gasoline cash back rewards card, you can earn cash back on a varied list of purchases. Gas at Costco earns the most cash back (5%), followed by gas and electric charging at other gas stations (4%), restaurants and travel (3%), and Costco purchases (2%). Plus, you can earn 1% cash back on all other purchases.
Costco has locations in 48 states, with gas stations in many convenient locations across the country. Costco's gas station locating tool also shows you current gas prices, so you can make an informed decision before driving over. Though both Costco memberships and Costco credit cards are good deals if you're already wanting to shop in-store, gift cards work at the pump, too. That means a member friend can give you access to affordable gas, at least until your balance runs out.
Kwik Trip
Kwik Trip is a straightforward gas rewards program where members receive three cents off per gallon. Members also receive other rewards, including on merchandise inside the store. You can also work toward earning deals, with a digital, in-app punch card function, and use coupons on your favorite items.
Kwik Trip also has monthly discounts, which are advertised on its website. Members can scan for deals that appeal to them, with each purchase tied to a specific discount on gasoline. Fleet members also receive additional discounts.
Widely considered the best gas station in areas with both Kwik Trip and alternative gas stations, Kwik Trip could be your best bet for rewards on gas and everything else. However, the chain is concentrated in the Midwest of the United States, so it may not be the most convenient depending on where you live. According to the brand's store locator, there are no Kwik Trip locations in California, but there are over 100 stores within an 80-mile radius in Wisconsin.