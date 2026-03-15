8 Gas Station Chains With The Best Rewards Programs

Although consumers have seen a few reprieves over the last few decades, gas prices have climbed significantly since the 1990s. For those of us who remember filling up a ten-gallon tank for less than $20 in the early 2000s (with premium, no less), it's not shocking to find out that average retail gas prices across the U.S. have more than doubled since then. Of course, gas stations can have different prices, but in terms of averages across the country, it seems like most consumers could use a break at the pump.

There are some tips and tricks to finding not only gas stations with the best quality gas, but also relatively affordable prices. In addition to apps for finding cheap gas, it helps to sign up for rewards programs that give a few cents off per gallon. The best rewards programs go beyond the price at the pump, too, with other perks when you sign up for the discounts.

Though you might want to study up on when to buy gas for the lowest prices, checking your rewards apps (yes, we're suggesting you sign up for multiple) can help you save a few bucks each time you fill up. Your exact mileage may vary, but these are some gas station chains with the best rewards programs.