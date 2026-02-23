The US Gas Station Chain You Might Not Know Is Owned By A Canadian Company

As well as being simply places to fill up your tank, some gas stations have become destinations in their own right. The biggest gas station in the world is a Buc-ee's in Texas, and it features more than 100 pumps alongside a huge store that functions as a convenience store, souvenir shop, and BBQ outlet all in one. Whether it's a big or a small location, you might think you know everything worth knowing about your local gas station, but many people don't think about who actually owns the place that they visit so frequently.

Some gas stations are owned by Japanese companies, some are owned by British companies, and one well-known chain is actually owned by a Canadian company. This chain is Circle K, which was bought by Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard in 2003.

It hasn't always been this way: Circle K can trace its roots back to 1950s Texas, when businessman Fred Hervey bought a small chain of food stores. After expanding into the burgeoning gasoline business, Circle K grew rapidly and opened or acquired locations all over the U.S. Its first international location opened in Japan in 1979, and today Circle K operates in 23 countries. By 2020, there were around 9,800 Circle K locations in North America alone.