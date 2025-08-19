How Did The 76 Gas Station Get Its Name?

If you grew up on the West Coast, particularly anywhere in the Southern California region, there was once a time when the now all but extinct orange balls of Union 76 gas stations were as ubiquitous along its highways and byways as expensive corner coffee shops are today. You may have even seen the bright orange Styrofoam 76 balls atop car radio antennae, which ignited the "antenna ball" craze in the 1970s and early '80s.

Union 76 (or simply "76") has deep roots in Southern California that stretch back to 1890. At the time, several wildcatter companies were engaged in super-risky, exploratory drilling, looking for black gold. In 1890, three of them – the Hardison & Stewart Oil Company, the Sespe Oil Company, and the Torrey Canyon Oil Company — came together to form the Union Oil Company of California (headquartered in Santa Paula) and became the heart of where oil was pumped out as crude and made into gasoline in the region. Over the next century, it underwent several business transactions and, since 2005, has been a subsidiary of the Chevron Corporation.

Oddly, none of its numerous parent companies definitively explained how the "76" name came to fruition. However, according to the 1976 book, "Sign of the 76: The Fabulous Life and Times of the Union Oil Company of California," and a few sources, like the Snoqualmie Valley Historical Museum, claim it was both a nod to the signing of the American Declaration of Independence in 1776 and to the 76-octane fuel introduced by Union Oil in 1932.