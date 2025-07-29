5 Old-School Car Accessories We Want Back

In just a little more than a century, the automobile has evolved from a niche invention to a practical requirement. In 2025, there are an estimated 1.64 billion cars in the world, roughly one for every five people on the planet. Over the last 110 years or so, the fundamentals of car design haven't changed all that much. But while it's tough to improve on four wheels and a passenger carriage, the details inside and outside have changed dramatically.

The cars rolling off the factory floor today have standard and premium features that wouldn't be at all recognizable to the drivers of a few decades past. Most of those changes have been positive, offering improvements like touchscreen dashboard interfaces, air pressure sensors, built-in GPS navigation, and more. But those changes come with a cost.

Change comes quickly for some motorists. One day, after a trip to a dealership, your old manual-loving system gets replaced with an electric one, or the hand-cranked windows get replaced with buttons and motors. We all collectively revel in the new level of convenience and the unceasing progress of technology. It's only years later that we can look back and take stock of what's faded into the rearview mirror. These are some of the features (or at least vibes) we wish hadn't been lost to time.