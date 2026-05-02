5 Overpowered Muscle Cars Inexperienced Drivers Should Steer Clear Of

There is a stark difference between a muscle car and a sports car. Decades have passed since the Oldsmobile Rocket 88 became the first muscle car. Beginning as large engines in mid-sized bodies, the original muscle cars were simple, mechanical beasts. They went fast in a straight line, sounded incredible, and were great at burnouts. Wrapped in some of the most iconic design language in the American automotive world, these muscle monsters drag-raced into history.

The muscle car renaissance of the mid-aughts brought back Hemi-powered Chargers and Challengers, high-horsepower Mustangs, and the classic Chevrolet Camaro. New engine tech made powerful V8s that could meet emissions standards — something unthought of when the first generation of muscle cars died out in the early '70s. And so the asphalt burner returned; Inexperienced driver, take heed.

Even with modern traction control and safety doodads, some muscle cars are better left to experienced drivers. Of course, those are the very models we marvel at for their powerful engines and dream about pulling up to the Christmas tree. With the automotive world teetering between internal combustion and EV, the next-gen Camaro rumbling in the distance, and the Ford GTD and Corvette ZR1X duking it out on the track, we visit the overpowered muscle cars that the novice driver would do well to steer clear of.