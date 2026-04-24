How To Make Your Laptop Last Longer Than You Thought Possible

Laptops serve as the central hub for many of our most important digital possessions, from crucial spreadsheets, to homework, to the latest movies and shows, to personal photos. Yet, despite relying on them so heavily, we rarely treat them with the care they deserve. We casually toss them into soft beds, leave them plugged in for hours even though the battery is 100%, and even ignore the early warning signs of slow performance.

These habits are a recipe for disaster, and each one can hasten the eventual end of your device's lifespan. The sudden death of you laptop won't just be frustrating; it can also constitute a massive (and unexpected) financial drain. And this is the kind of issue that always seems to strike at the worst possible time too — right before a flight or a major deadline. Don't panic — there are things you can do to avoid replacing your machine every two or three years.

Making your laptop last longer doesn't require a computer science or engineering degree. A few habits you can adopt might even end up double its lifespan. In this guide, we have compiled a list of 10 things to do to help keep everything running smoothly.