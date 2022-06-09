Why You Need To Shut Down Your Computer At Night

Back in the good old days of Windows 95, it was common practice for people to run their computer 24/7 and never turn it off. From saving electricity to not wearing out its hardware, PC and laptop users alike had all kinds of reasons to back up why they thought it was the right thing to do (via HowStuffWorks). Their concerns were not completely unfounded, due to the way computers were built during that time period.

Fast forward to the present day and computers are manufactured quite differently. As such, many of these habits are now outdated. While some may argue that leaving your computer on for a couple of days will do no harm, it is still considered best practice for most computer users to switch it off before you sleep — especially if you work a lot or spend long hours in front of your screen.

Whether you have a computer or laptop, pressing that power button is the secret to guaranteeing your device runs efficiently over time and has a longer life. It also lets you increase productivity, saves money, and makes your device less vulnerable to hackers. Here are other reasons why shutting down is always a good idea.