4 Warning Signs Your Engine Is About To Fail

As long as you keep on top of your car's routine needs, you can always expect a modern car engine to comfortably last well over 200,000 miles without issues. But even though there are a handful of super reliable engines that exceed 300,000 miles, we've seen others give up much sooner. This is primarily because of things like poor driving habits, using the cheapest fuel to save a few bucks, or something as simple as skipping an oil change.

And since the engine is the heart of all diesel and gasoline-powered engines, if it starts acting up or fails, you'll definitely be worried. After all, in the event your car's engine malfunctions, your car may struggle to accelerate, produce weird noises, or shut off unexpectedly. In the worst-case scenario, your engine might finally give out, leading to a very expensive fix.

The good news is that before your engine completely fails, it will start to exhibit unusual, concerning behaviours that you'll easily notice if you keep your nose, ears, and eyes open. Think of strange smells, grinding sounds, warning lights, and so much more. And if you consider the fact that a small engine problem can quickly escalate to a costly issue if you wait for too long, you'll want to get yourself to a mechanic as soon as you spot these warning signs of a failing engine.