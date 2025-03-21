8 Super Reliable Engines That Can Last Over 300,000 Miles

Buying a car is a pretty major thing, whether it's new or used. It takes a lot of planning and a lot of decision-making. You probably know this already, and you're more than likely aware that there's one aspect of car shopping that's very prevalent for those who plan to keep the car for a long time: reliability.

This is important for any car, but especially with used cars, as they're usually older and have a good amount of mileage on them. For the most part, automakers don't build engines to last all that long, and eventually, the time may come when you sell that old junker and pick up something newer.

If you want to hold on to a used car for a considerable amount of time, you're probably looking for something that will outlast you and your family. However, there's good news — there's a handful of well-known automotive engines that are known to last 300,000 miles, or maybe more.