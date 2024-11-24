Every Car Powered By The Mercedes-Benz OM617 Turbo Diesel Engine

There are engines with reputations for being able to rack up over 500,000 miles with steady maintenance. Among those, Mercedes-Benz and its diesel engines are legendary. Here, we look at one of them in particular — the OM617A, which is the turbocharged version of the five-cylinder Mercedes-Benz OM617 engine. Mercedes-Benz drivers in the 2000s were reporting cars with up to 600,000 miles on them, with many stating that they could go even further by keeping up with routine maintenance.

Fitting the turbocharged OM617 engine into a W116 platform for select markets outside of Europe created the world's first turbo diesel sedan. There were three slightly different versions of the turbocharged OM617 engine produced, though a mid-life upgrade of the first version made the most difference in terms of performance. Mercedes-Benz had three different platforms that utilized this engine base: Namely the 1978-1980 W116, 1981-1985 W126 S-Class sedans, as well as some of the 1978-1986 W123-platform cars.