5 Of The Most Ignored & Neglected Dashboard Warning Lights

Oil is the lifeblood of your car, plain and simple. Without it, the many gears and mechanisms that make up your vehicle's engine won't receive the lubrication they need to operate properly, leading to overheating and eventual system failure. So it goes without saying that if you spot a little oil canister symbol on your dashboard, you shouldn't ignore it.

The oil pressure light will pop up anytime your car senses that there's a problem with the oil pressure. Many times, this is simply an indicator that the oil level is too low and needs to be topped off immediately. To check this, pull over as soon as you spot the symbol and pop open the hood. Next, pull out your car's oil dipstick to see what level the oil is at, reinsert it, and wipe it off a few times until you get a consistent reading. If the level is low, top it off with the right oil for your car. Ensure you always have the appropriate motor oil for your car in the trunk, so if you find you have too little oil, you can fill it up.

In some situations, you'll want to have a professional take a look. If you pull out the dipstick and find that the oil is overly dark, has a strong odor, or is coated in debris, that means your oil supply is dirty and your car needs a complete oil change to remove it. There may also be scenarios where the oil level and quality seem fine, but the light remains on. This is an indicator that the pump or sensor itself is malfunctioning, in which case a full repair or replacement by a mechanic will be needed.