If Your Car AC Smells Like Vinegar, This Is Probably Why

If you live somewhere that experiences hot weather for a significant portion of the year, you probably have a special place in your heart for your car's air conditioning system. The AC system is an undeniably lovely feature that can make the difference between a sticky and stifling ride home and a pleasant and comfortable commute. However, while durable and designed to last, our cars' AC systems aren't immune to damage and wear. When these systems do develop problems, they can cause some pretty unpleasant issues, ranging from a lack of cool airflow to awful odors, like a vinegar smell.

If your car's AC smells like vinegar, chances are that one or more parts of the system has developed a mildew, bacteria, or mold problem. The issue is likely to occur when excess moisture builds in the system, making it a more common problem for those living in damp, humid environments than those living in arid and dry regions. Besides living somewhere that exposes your vehicle to excess humidity and moisture, failing to replace your cabin air filter can also cause your car's AC to smell like vinegar. The cabin air filter, like the engine air filter, is designed to filter pollutants and other contaminants out of oxygen entering your vehicle — the difference is that the cabin air filter cleans the air entering your car's interior, while the engine air filter cleans the oxygen that goes into the engine for combustion.

Regardless of the reason why your car's AC smells like vinegar, it's not a situation you should ignore. If you experience this problem yourself and are curious about your next steps, we've got you covered. Here's what to do if your vehicle's AC smells like vinegar.