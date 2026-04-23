12 Tech Upgrades From Home Depot To Transform Your Backyard
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For many of us, keeping the backyard as tidy as the inside of the house is a top priority. You want all areas of your home to be on the same standard, which comes with plenty of upkeep to ensure things stay looking as they should. Plenty of jobs can still be handled with traditional tools, as they have done for so many years, but today, there's never been a wider choice of cutting-edge tech products to help streamline almost every aspect of gardening.
Home Depot is one of the best places to get your hands on any tool, no matter your budget, and it's also a great place to purchase other tech installations that can automate various tasks and make your outdoor space much more pleasant overall. People shop at Home Depot for pro and DIY gear and leave feedback on their experiences, giving us a clear idea of which products actually make a difference. Here are 12 technology-based ways to upgrade your garden at Home Depot.
Milwaukee M18 Cordless String Trimmer
Milwaukee has a power tool for just about every job there is, whether you're fixing, building, or tidying up an area of your home. In particular, the brand is renowned for its cordless tools, being known to offer professional-grade capabilities with longevity. In the garden, a lawnmower will be able to take care of the main lawn area, but purchasing a top-quality string trimmer can help you tackle the harder-to-reach areas without making a mess of them.
Home Depot sells a wide range of these tools, but few are as highly regarded as Milwaukee's M18 trimmer, receiving almost 1,300 reviews averaging out at 4.7 stars. Part of the M18 line of products, its 18V lithium-ion battery system helps it reach full power in under a second. This tool is also compatible with Milwaukee's QUIK-LOK attachments, with 13 options that can be fitted onto the power head. Pricing for the M18 cordless string trimmer starts at $379 as standard at Home Depot, but can be picked up for $349 at the time of writing.
Rain Bird Irrigation Controller
The majority of tasks involving anything electronic in and around the home have been transformed by smart tech, or at least affected by it to some extent. Many of these products can help you save a ton of time, but not all help you save a significant amount of money while adding a lot of practicality. This is something that Rain Bird homes in on with its irrigation controller, which is currently priced at $112.54 at Home Depot, where 200 users have given it a 4.1-star rating.
Rain Bird's irrigation system has the same fundamentals as most smart home products, being able to be controlled through your phone from anywhere after setting up. It can be placed inside or outside, whichever is most practical for you. Up to eight different sprinkler areas around your home can be controlled by this controller, each with its own customizable schedule. Rain Bird's tech will take into account traditional weather patterns as well as the forecast to adjust overall water usage, which the brand says will save up to 30%. Connect it to smart speakers like Alexa or Google Assistant, and you'll also be able to set timers and control sprinklers through voice command.
Fire Sense Infrared Electric Patio Heater
Moving over to the more comfort-focused outdoor tech that Home Depot sells, few things extend time on the patio like a quality heater. A lot of the time, patio heaters, in particular, can take up a lot of space that's not always available, so we chose Fire Sense's extendable 93-inch heater, which has almost 200 reviews averaging a 4.1-star rating. This heater is another product here aimed at saving you money in the long run, powered by electricity to warm the infrared heating element, removing the need for gases like propane. The brand says it converts 90% of the energy into direct heat.
Fire Sense's heater is currently priced at $212 on Home Depot and does a good job of earning that price tag in ways beyond the energy savings we've already covered. It uses stainless steel, which is great for durability with heaters, for its patented design, and its heat can reach up to 9 feet. This heater also heats up in seconds, with 100% heat projection just moments after you turn it on.
Mammotion Robot Luba 2 Lawnmower
Control panels are the only area of outdoor maintenance that's been at the forefront of smart technology development. Manual tools, whether power or regular, give you the luxury (or hassle) of getting hands-on with the job, but not everything needs you to be ultra-precise to ensure everything goes smoothly. One of the tools affected by these developments is the lawnmower. Plenty of brands have capitalized on this, including Mammotion, with its LUBA 2 robot lawnmower getting plenty of praise on Home Depot.
We'll start by saying that this is one of the most expensive on this list, priced at $2,599 as standard for the cheapest model. For the technology used here, though, this sort of cost can be expected. This robot lawnmower uses a 165-watt motor and can cover 0.75 acres on a single charge, with the area increasing if you need one to cover a larger yard. Combining AI and real-time kinematic navigation to ensure accuracy, the brand says that the LUBA 2 can handle 38-degree potholes, using adaptive suspension to keep it as level as possible, and four-wheel drive conquers 80% slopes. Through the app, you can select how you want it to mow your lawn, and be assured it won't crash into anything thanks to the onboard obstacle-avoidance tech.
Ryobi Cordless Leaf Blower
Back in handheld cordless tools, you can buy at Home Depot, a few brands have more products in the category available than Ryobi. For backyard maintenance, Ryobi is often the go-to brand for many looking for reliable tech upgrades. For our list, we've chosen the brand's 40-volt 450 CFM cordless leaf blower, which has a standout 4.6-star average rating from thousands of reviews, no matter which spec you choose.
Ryobi heavily markets this product as a replacement for gas-powered leaf blowers, offering more power than a traditional 25cc blower and delivering between 450 and 800 cubic feet per minute, depending on the model you choose. The 40-volt battery claims 90 minutes of runtime on the lowest power setting, but the battery life is frequently mentioned in user reviews. The speed can easily be controlled with the variable adaptive trigger. Pricing for the 450 CFM model sits at $99 at Home Depot, with the 800 CFM option costing $259 at the time of writing. Despite costing the most, though, this is the one with the most reviews overall.
Ring Floodlight Cam Pro Security Camera
Having products to make backyard maintenance so much more streamlined is great, but maybe not as essential as making sure your property is as secure as possible. Once again, modern smart gadgets have transformed how we keep each corner of our home, inside and out, under tight watch, with Ring being one of the leading brands in smart cameras. Many are integrated into doorbells, but individual ones designed for the outdoors are a must-have from Home Depot.
Priced at $229 as standard, Ring's Floodlight Pro camera ($169.99 at the time of writing), the 4.9-star average rating from 200 reviews gives us confidence. Alongside the 2K main camera, this product features two LED motion-detecting lights, designed to cover wide spaces. You also have night-vision capabilities, providing a clear view of anything the sensors detect. For an extra layer of security, a security alarm is included.
Westinghouse Electric Pressure Washer
There are a few ways to help protect your backyard from the natural elements, but having a tool on hand to constantly clean up seasonal wear and tear is a much more effective way to keep things looking nice and tidy. We move back to the tech-enhanced tools for this one, focusing on one of the most popular pieces of equipment in this category: an electric pressure washer. With a 4.8-star average rating with over 10,500 reviews, Westinghouse's 2500 PSI pressure washer is another of the best-reviewed products on this list, despite not coming from a major brand.
At Home Depot, this pressure washer is priced at $169. Considering how much use you can get out of it, though, particularly if you get a lot of mold, algae, or grime building on your patio or garden walls and sidewalks. It can deliver a flow rate of 1.76 gallons per minute at up to 2,500 psi. With the price, you also get five nozzles to tackle any hard build-up on solid surfaces. The Total Stop System will stop the pump to both save energy and extend its longevity, and you also get a three-year warranty if you buy it through Home Depot.
EcoFlow Battery Solar Generator
This next product is often advertised for off-grid trips and living, which it's still perfect for, but can also make a big difference in your backyard if you don't want to invest in the long-term maintenance that gas generators come with. Whether you like to camp in your yard in the summer or need to power a handful of demanding appliances, The EcoFlow DELTA Pro battery solar generator is expensive to buy upfront at $1,399, but it is packed full of features that the almost 700 owners of the unit give an average rating of 4.7 stars for.
EcoFlow earns the high price tag through capabilities such as 3,600 running watts, with a peak output capability of 7,200 watts. These are great numbers for gas generators, let alone one that can run in near-silence without refueling. This generator can charge and deliver power in a few different ways, with the built-in solar panels the cleanest option. You can also charge it through the EV station or a standard wall outlet. The brand says that if you use multiple methods at once, you'll unlock the 6,500-watt charging rate that the generator is capable of. As far as usability goes, EcoFlow's generator can charge up to 15 devices/appliances simultaneously, thanks to its 4,500-watt output.
Hampton Bay Terrace Park LED Lights
Home Depot has no shortage of lighting options for your backyard, ranging from tiny LED additions to full-size post fixtures. For this list, we went with a product that can blend in with just about any type of backyard that's also very well-reviewed by owners. Hampton Bay is one of the brands owned by Home Depot that tries to keep prices down, which covers this set of solar-powered path lights. Four lights are included in one package, totaling at $14.38 as standard, making it very affordable for a solar-powered gadget.
The main element of these lights that the outlet focuses on is the incredibly little maintenance they require, beyond standard cleaning. You won't need bulbs or wiring, just to recharge the batteries that come with the lights. Sunlight will bring the lights to 10 lumens, which should be plenty for walkways and similar areas, which is what they're designed for. With over 1,750 owner reviews, these lights have an average rating of 4.2-stars.
Ryobi Cordless Pole Saw
Moving back to Ryobi, the brand's long list of power tools covers another important area of lawn care. If you have larger trees or bushes in your backyard, you'll know how much of an effect overhang can cause, whether that's due to sunlight blockage or falling branches damaging the grass directly. Investing in a quality pole saw can help you stay on top of this issue with ease, all while keeping things neat and tidy up high.
This is another one of Ryobi's 40V products, meaning you'll be able to use the same battery for a plethora of tools, such as the leaf blower we covered. Priced at $199, this cordless pole saw is competitively priced, with almost 3,800 user reviews on Home Depot averaging 4.4 stars. Looking at the specs, you'll be able to extend the pole to 9.5 feet, up from the standard 6.5-foot length.
Defiant Smart Power Stake Timer
If you'll be using a few different devices in your backyard, such as lighting fixtures, Defiant's offering (another brand owned by Home Depot) can help streamline the process of running multiple devices at once. This specific product is the smart power stake timer, which can be used to run and schedule up to six devices through the Hubspace app. For extra convenience, you can also use voice commands if you have an Alexa or Google-powered smart speaker.
To give a bit of breathing room to help reach your existing products, the Defiant Smart Power Stake Timer has a 4-foot cord. It's crucial to ensure it's also within Bluetooth range and to keep a stable WiFi connection to make the most of the device. Priced at just $24.97, the majority of the over 600 user reviews listed at the time of writing average 4.5 stars, with its intuitive and fast setup being what people appreciate most.
Sun Joe Electric Garden Cultivator And Tiller
If you're only working with a small patch of soil that's not too deep, then the standard gardening hand tools will most likely do the job in preparing your garden bed for planting. However, if you're starting on a new area that needs more power to shift the soil, a cultivator may well be needed to help you save a heap of time and effort. Sun Joe's electric garden cultivator also has tilling capabilities, making it a super useful two-in-one tool for clean and effective results.
As standard, Home Depot has it listed for $129.87, but at the time of writing, it can be picked up for $99.99. With over 1,400 reviews, the power tool has a 4.7-star rating, thanks to its versatility and lightweight design. Powered by a 12 Amp motor, the brand claims it'll cultivate soil 16 inches wide and 8 inches deep, making it adept for both smaller and larger spaces. Six angled tines are designed for durability and longevity.
Methodology
To ensure we're only recommending high-quality products, every entry on this list has at least 100 user reviews on Home Depot, averaging at a minimum score of four out of five stars. We also took into account how effective each product is for backyard usage, specifically, based on customer feedback and factory specs.