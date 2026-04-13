These 3 Solar-Powered Gadgets Actually Make Sense For Your Wallet

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Many consumers find solar-powered gadgets a bit of a difficult sell. Those who live in an area with intermittent sun, for instance, may well just assume that they won't get the most use out of a product. What we often need to do, though, is temper our expectations and choose products with solar technology that fit into our lifestyle. For instance, a solar-enabled bike computer can be a perfect design to top up its own power between rides, while decorative yard lights or similar can, essentially, care for themselves by charging during the day and freeing themselves from the grid.

While you might not necessarily save much on your bills with solar tech, a gadget with a built-in backup solar power source can be a very practical purchase, with the solar bonus extending its battery life and potentially saving money on battery replacements in the long run. There are some useful, cheap solar-powered gadgets for emergencies, but others aren't so cheap.

The thing to be wary of with solar gadgets is that the technology can be very expensive, so you need to be choosy and realistic about the kind of use you're likely to get out of a given gadget relative to the upfront cost (especially compared to a non-solar alternative). Like EVs, they can come with a hefty price tag, but maintenance, battery costs, and not running them on the grid (or having less reliance on it) can all be savings that become more prominent the more you use your devices. If you're looking for a long-term commitment to your gadgets, then something that's solar-powered can absolutely be worth considering. Here are some different types of gadgets that truly benefit from their solar label.