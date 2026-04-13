These 3 Solar-Powered Gadgets Actually Make Sense For Your Wallet
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Many consumers find solar-powered gadgets a bit of a difficult sell. Those who live in an area with intermittent sun, for instance, may well just assume that they won't get the most use out of a product. What we often need to do, though, is temper our expectations and choose products with solar technology that fit into our lifestyle. For instance, a solar-enabled bike computer can be a perfect design to top up its own power between rides, while decorative yard lights or similar can, essentially, care for themselves by charging during the day and freeing themselves from the grid.
While you might not necessarily save much on your bills with solar tech, a gadget with a built-in backup solar power source can be a very practical purchase, with the solar bonus extending its battery life and potentially saving money on battery replacements in the long run. There are some useful, cheap solar-powered gadgets for emergencies, but others aren't so cheap.
The thing to be wary of with solar gadgets is that the technology can be very expensive, so you need to be choosy and realistic about the kind of use you're likely to get out of a given gadget relative to the upfront cost (especially compared to a non-solar alternative). Like EVs, they can come with a hefty price tag, but maintenance, battery costs, and not running them on the grid (or having less reliance on it) can all be savings that become more prominent the more you use your devices. If you're looking for a long-term commitment to your gadgets, then something that's solar-powered can absolutely be worth considering. Here are some different types of gadgets that truly benefit from their solar label.
1. Brightech Ambiance Pro Solar String Lights
While small strings of outdoor lighting might not contribute much to your energy bill, it's easy to go overboard, and anyway, every little bit helps. This is why, if you're a fan of decorative outdoor lighting, you might want to consider replacing any existing sets with solar-powered ones.
Solar lights charge during the day and emit light at night, a nice, convenient cycle that makes them a more eco-friendly option, too. If you would like to dive in with them, this Brightech set is particularly well regarded. Currently, a 27-foot-long string of 12 1W lights costs $26.52 at Home Depot, competitive pricing for an all-solar model. They're widely recommended by the outlet's customers, scoring 4.7 stars out of 5 based on almost 240 reviews, and the popular magazine Better Homes & Gardens also awarded them its Best String Lights, Classic spot in a December 2025 roundup.
2700K light is offered for approximately 6 hours on a full charge, and the magazine concluded that "at their full brightness and in a warm color mode, they cast a pleasing, reliable light that doesn't disturb neighbors or shine at all into our tester's home." The lights are not dimmable and don't have USB charging, but the solar base is easy to place, and their hardy plastic design, in tandem with Brightech's WeatherTite, makes them suitable for almost all conditions. A versatile and affordable option that ticks a lot of the boxes for solar light customers.
2. Sunnybag Leaf Pro
This portable solar panel from Austrian brand Sunnybag is rather more versatile than a potentially very bulky solar backpack. It's extremely portable, measuring 11-by-10 inches and weighing just 0.8 pounds, while being extremely thin. Its 7 W power is delivered by a network of 80 micro solar panels that make up its body, and along with an assortment of attachment options (including suction, carabiner, and Velcro), you can affix it to your backpack, a car window, or simply place it on a surface. It's bendable and resistant to water and drops, making it usable almost anywhere.
After it's attached, you can set off on your journey, with the compatible device of your choice charging in the single USB slot. A simple red, green, and blue indicator light system allows users to see how much light the device is currently taking in, and so how quickly the attached device may charge. It also features an auto-restart capability, so it can resume charging on its own should charging be interrupted by the shade. When available on Amazon, the Sunnybag Leaf Pro can be picked up for $119.92 as of this writing. The Leaf Pro and the smaller Leaf Mini, as well as refurbished models, can also be purchased, where available, directly from Sunnybag.
Again, you may not get the value from the system if you're only an occasional walker or hiker, and so it's important to consider your habits and your needs before investing in what could be a premium product. As Iridium242 put it after putting the device through its paces on YouTube, "I would highly recommend it [...] there are cheaper options; however, they may not last as long."
3. EufyCam 3 S330 solar security camera
Solar-powered security cameras can offer some significant advantages over their entirely grid- or battery-reliant counterparts. You'll find that offerings from some of the bigger brands, such as Eufy, don't require a subscription to access video-logging features. Expandable local storage, instead, offers users more freedom to retain the content they want, rather than relying on the cloud.
For the purchase to make sense for you, you'll need to consider the usual issues with solar gadgets: they are often pricier than their counterparts at the initial purchase. Another critical caveat, though, is that the user will always get the best results from a device that is best positioned to access as much light as possible. This can be particularly difficult with outdoor solar security cameras, because the device's positioning depends on the areas you need them to monitor.
If you're fortunate enough to live in an area that often basks in sunlight and you have a perfect spot to mount a solar camera, Eufy's EufyCam 3 S330 comes highly recommended for its all-around functionality. Our review of the model praised its ease of setup, the integrated hub's communications features, and the system's overall ability to charge effectively using the incorporated solar panel, which remains somewhat effective when overhead conditions aren't optimal.
It's technology that's becoming increasingly accessible and more effective, so it'll be important to consider other models and determine which one suits your needs best. In the right circumstances, though, a solar security camera can be an excellent wallet-friendly choice, particularly over time. Eufy's EufyCam S3 Pro is also an excellent alternative, sporting a larger solar panel and the brand's SolarPlus 2.0 technology, both at approximately $549.99.
How we selected these products
It can be tricky with solar-powered gadgets. Often, the novelty value and complex technology can lead to an inflated price, making the buyer better off with a more conventional counterpart. For this reason, it was important to select product types for which it made sense to include solar functionality in the first place. Solar lights, for instance, aren't typically needed while the sun is out, so they can often happily recharge without using any power, simply basking in it.
Another big factor is the price; after all, your wallet won't thank you if you spend much more on the initial outlay than you would realistically spend on electricity over the product's life. This is an easy pitfall to fall into with solar products, so we took care to select items where solar is truly beneficial and practical, without a dramatically inflated price.
Reliability is another critical factor, so we sought expert reviews and feedback from verified owners to better gauge how the products perform not only on paper but also in people's yards and wherever they are used. In a Reddit thread discussing the EufyCam S330, for instance, a user praised the system's low running costs, which are vital to the system.