Everything To Know About Solar-Powered Security Cameras

Snatching a bicycle from someone's yard or a package off the front porch is harder now than ever before. It's estimated that more than 50% of American homes have at least one security camera, with many hoping to deter just such crimes. Home security or surveillance cameras are readily available for anyone willing to make the investment. From the Google Nest and Amazon Ring to the new Arlo Pro 6, buyers have plenty of choices. There's a lot to consider, including picture clarity and cost, but you should also put some thought into how the camera is powered. Some require batteries that need to be recharged and others to be plugged into an electrical outlet, but many offer a solar-powered option.

Solar-powered security cameras typically use solar panels that are either integrated or attached as an optional add-on. Just like the solar panel systems that you can add to your roof, these cameras have integrated inverters that convert DC power from the solar panel into AC power to power the camera. Power is also stored in rechargeable batteries to keep the cameras on even when it's dark outside.

You then connect the camera to your home Wi-Fi for a truly wireless experience. It's a pretty simple system, but you'll want to do some research before investing to learn about key features, subscription services, weatherproofing, battery capacity, and more. You can purchase solar-powered cameras for under $100, but expect to pay several hundred for the more popular and well-ranked models.