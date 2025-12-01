3 Ryobi 40V Tools That Are Worth Buying (And 2 To Avoid)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've entered a Home Depot over the last decade or two, you've likely noticed Ryobi tools being virtually everywhere. Home Depot has exclusive rights to sell Ryobi products, and the brand has dedicated a ton of shelf space to Ryobi. So, you've probably considered picking up a Ryobi tool or two in your time. Why wouldn't you? They're reasonably priced, are designed for homeowners, and you'll have no problems seeing that yellow color in the lowest possible light. Many of the brand's tools are multipurpose as well, making them an even better value.

Ryobi offers three sets of tools, each compatible with a specific type of battery. The more basic stuff has 18V batteries, most of their yard tools take 40V, and a few of the more hardcore things like riding lawnmowers take 80V batteries. A good place to start with Ryobi is its 40V tools. You usually find them in lawn equipment, and since the batteries are compatible with each piece of equipment, you're encouraged to use the brand's ecosystem by buying more than one tool to obtain multiple batteries for multiple tools.

Should you decide to go that route, it's probably a good idea to know what tools you want to go with. There are a variety of tools available with the 40V battery, and several of them do multiple things. However, in my experience, there are three you should consider before any other, and a couple you should probably avoid if you want to save yourself a headache.