15 Popular Cars Found On Consumer Reports' List Of Used Cars To Avoid

One would think that the cars that we see most often on the street are the best cars around. After all, if so many people are buying these models, the car must have done something right. It's fair to assume that manufacturers wouldn't be able to sell hundreds of thousands of vehicles if there was a fundamental flaw with them, nor would owners constantly buy vehicles known for breaking down or being unsafe.

Unfortunately, safety, reliability, and popularity do not correlate as well as you'd think, and some of America's most popular cars are the ones that you should avoid when possible, at least according to Consumer Reports.

Some of the cars on this list had recalls affecting more than 100,000 units just from a single model year alone, others have dozens of NHTSA complaints and suffer from poor designs that cause longevity issues. Please note that these problems are specific to the model year that we list, unless otherwise mentioned.