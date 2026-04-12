3 Used Luxury SUVs You Should Avoid, According To Consumer Reports
SUVs are more popular than ever, offering a more capable and feature-packed alternative to crossovers. From compact SUVs that function more as full-size sedans to massive barges packed with features and three-row seats with cargo room to spare — if you need it, you're likely to find it here. And with the proliferation of automotive technology in the past decade, there's more comfort and convenience than ever before across a massive array of vehicles. With dozens of SUVs on the market today, customers are spoiled for choice, but there's an obvious catch with that. Because for every good SUV, there's bound to be a bad one at the other end of that spectrum.
We already took a look at a handful of the most popular SUVs to avoid, but what does Consumer Reports say about the luxury market? It's not exactly niche for SUVs, after all; their bulky, full-size platforms are perfect for mounting large amounts of premium accessories. Their engines are generally powerful, their interiors relatively spacious, and their proportions generous. A lot of manufacturers have championed their own entries, some of which represent the flagship of their respective fleets. But with all this tech and complexity comes an increased risk of failure, as well as being shown up by your competition.
In this article, we'll discuss Consumer Reports' bottom picks for used luxury SUVs across different price brackets, ranging from subcompacts bordering on crossovers to the proper full-size behemoths. Each of these vehicles fills a distinct role in the market, so we'll focus on body type, listing only the top (bottom) picks per body, up to the midsize segment. Let's dive into the mediocrity.
1. 2025 Cadillac XT5
The 2025 Cadillac XT5 is one of Cadillac's more accessible SUVs of choice — still relatively upscale, granted. Sure, it's no Escalade, but it doesn't presume to be; instead, it fills the niche of a smaller, city-friendly luxury SUV. Normally, this would be wonderful for the intracity commuter of means — it was even praised by JD Power as a high-quality midsize vehicle. But if you get one, be prepared to own a money pit.
According to Consumer Reports, the 2025 XT5's reliability is frankly atrocious, with owners reporting many expensive, critical complaints with powertrain and electrical components. Reports include everything from minor issues with fit and finish of bodywork and interior, up to crippling problems requiring some customers to replace their transmissions — on a car that's only a couple of years old. Owners have listed complaints with drive axles failing, transmissions rattling, chrome trim fading, infotainment system glitches, and more. Overall, this car has one of the worst reliability ratings across the 2025 model year.
Beyond reliability, Consumer Reports has criticized Cadillac's lethargic 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder powertrain, which produces some 235 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. The optional V6 improves this substantially, but not enough to redeem its value, according to satisfaction ratings on the site.
The main alternative Consumer Reports suggests for this vehicle is the 2021 Lexus NX, a car that offers far greater reliability and visibility, and is on par with the 2024 Buick Envision in terms of practicality. Luckily, with either offering, the chrome likely won't fade in a year, and the transmission isn't liable to implode, which is always a plus in the luxury segment.
2. 2020 Lincoln Aviator
The Lincoln Aviator represents what most people would associate with the quintessential "SUV" today: relatively large, boxy, AWD, and well-equipped, with three-row seating and premium comforts throughout. The Aviator debuted in its modern form in 2020, the year Consumer Reports highlights as the worst. You'll find the SUV in this iteration equipped with a 3.0L V6 engine that delivers 400 hp and 415 lb-ft of torque, which, with the hybrid option, rises to a generous 494 combined hp and 630 combined lb-ft of torque — the best in its class for that model year. It has all the usual refinements, too, such as adaptive suspension, EV functionality, and premium interior offerings.
Sadly, that's where the good news ends, so says Consumer Reports. While the fit and finish are slight improvements over the Cadillac, the reliability rating is still paltry, with multiple glaring (and potentially expensive) issues with mechanical and electronic equipment. Highlights include an abysmal infotainment system that owners report may be half the time, noisy bodywork, and glitchy electronics, like speakers. Major complaints also include premature transmission failure and main gasket leaks.
While Consumer Reports likes its classier, more sophisticated image over trucks like the Explorer, the reliability, fuel economy (owner reported 21 MPG), and transmission were cited as the major downsides here. No wonder it was the worst-selling car in Texas. Instead, the site offered the 2019 Lexus GX as an alternative — far more reliable, plus it's body-on-frame (and thus more suited to off-highway work) — or the 2019 Audi Q7 with its supercharged 3.0L V6 and excellent ride quality.
3. 2024 Genesis GV60
This doesn't even look like an SUV at first glance; sure, it's got plenty of ground clearance. But it's well-sculpted, with a crossover-style exterior, a well-planted handling profile, a powerful electric powertrain, a quiet interior, and more. It's also well-equipped, with the 2024 model year featuring a plethora of comforts ranging from advanced safety features to all the modern conveniences one would expect of an SUV with an original MSRP north of $50,000. It has a 168kW rear electric motor, optional AWD, and too many options to list. It scored top marks on handling and acceleration. Genesis even put it on tank treads one time. Oh, and it also has one of the worst reliability ratings across the entire site.
Like the other SUVs on this list, this EV's list of issues is, frankly, a deal-breaker. The vehicle currently has five outstanding recalls, including one for the charging port, one for the EV system, and one for exterior trim falling off. Owners also list multiple complaints, including the infotainment system glitching out, cars with defective wiring harnesses, faulty climate control, strange noises, and more. This escalated up to owners having to replace the entire drive battery — effectively the heart of the EV.
The Genesis GV60 is a creature of extremes. When it works, it's fantastic. When it doesn't, it's apparently atrocious, and that doesn't bode well for luxury. At least you'll be sitting on the side of the road in supreme comfort, for what it's worth. Instead, the site recommends springing for the default Tesla Model Y, or the 2024 Nissan Ariya if you're feeling bolder.