3 Used Luxury SUVs You Should Avoid, According To Consumer Reports

SUVs are more popular than ever, offering a more capable and feature-packed alternative to crossovers. From compact SUVs that function more as full-size sedans to massive barges packed with features and three-row seats with cargo room to spare — if you need it, you're likely to find it here. And with the proliferation of automotive technology in the past decade, there's more comfort and convenience than ever before across a massive array of vehicles. With dozens of SUVs on the market today, customers are spoiled for choice, but there's an obvious catch with that. Because for every good SUV, there's bound to be a bad one at the other end of that spectrum.

We already took a look at a handful of the most popular SUVs to avoid, but what does Consumer Reports say about the luxury market? It's not exactly niche for SUVs, after all; their bulky, full-size platforms are perfect for mounting large amounts of premium accessories. Their engines are generally powerful, their interiors relatively spacious, and their proportions generous. A lot of manufacturers have championed their own entries, some of which represent the flagship of their respective fleets. But with all this tech and complexity comes an increased risk of failure, as well as being shown up by your competition.

In this article, we'll discuss Consumer Reports' bottom picks for used luxury SUVs across different price brackets, ranging from subcompacts bordering on crossovers to the proper full-size behemoths. Each of these vehicles fills a distinct role in the market, so we'll focus on body type, listing only the top (bottom) picks per body, up to the midsize segment. Let's dive into the mediocrity.