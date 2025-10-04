This Is The Worst-Selling Car In Texas

There's a common phrase found throughout the United States – everything's bigger in Texas, and that certainly extends to its road networks. Texas is an extremely expansive state, with vast distances between cities and townships that are covered by a breadth of similarly wide-open highways and interstates. Naturally, then, cars are quite popular – the second most popular out of any state in the country, in fact. Texas sold a grand total of 1,558,263 cars in 2024 alone, making it one of only three states to break the seven-figure mark, the other two being California and Florida. A question many people would impulsively ask is, 'What is the fastest-selling car among all these?' and the answer surprises no one: the Toyota Camry. But what about the slowest? Well, according to a study by CarEdge, it's the Lincoln Aviator.

The Lincoln Aviator is a midsize SUV that somehow only managed to sell one car of a fleet of 72 statewide in the past 45 days, but how? To further quantify this, it's likely related to a specific trim level of the Aviator, of which there are three: Premium, Reserve, and Black Label, which range in price from the low-$60,000 range to over $80,000, depending on dealer markups. Theoretically, therefore, this listing only refers to one of these models, and judging by the average sale price of $76,341, it's likely the Reserve with some options. Nevertheless, all the other cars on this list abide by this rule, so what makes the Aviator such a poor seller?