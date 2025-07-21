11 Luxury Car Brands That Are Manufactured In America

Carmakers and buyers alike are scrambling to assess the impact of the current U.S. government's tariff plans, which have seen sizable levies placed on many of the country's key trading partners. The automotive industry is among those most affected by the tariffs, with every segment from economy-focused cars to ultra-luxury vehicles being subject to the new rules. It is easy to assume that foreign automakers will be more affected than domestic brands, but that is not necessarily the case.

In reality, many American brands build one or more of their car models outside of the U.S., and many foreign brands have extensive manufacturing networks within the country. While U.S.-built cars might still potentially be affected by tariffs if components or raw materials are brought in from abroad, they're generally protected from the worst effects of the new tariff system.

Whether you're looking to buy an American-made car to support domestic industry or simply trying to see which automakers are least likely to enact tariff-related price hikes, it is worth knowing which automakers actually manufacture their cars in the United States. These 11 luxury car brands all make one or more models domestically, although nearly all of them still make some of the models in their lineup outside the country.