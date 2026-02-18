6 Popular SUVs To Steer Clear Of, According To Consumer Reports

Everyone loves SUVs, whether they care to admit it or not. These mammoth cars are designed to cross raging rivers and arctic tundra, but they're marketed to suburban soccer moms who live on the paved streets of gated communities. Go figure. Nevertheless, there's a universal appeal to actually getting behind the wheel of an SUV and knowing that you can bypass any obstacle and tower over any other car on the road, save for a mighty 18-wheeler or a colossal fire truck.

However, not all SUVs are created equal. Back in the old days, SUVs were notorious for being gas-guzzlers, though advances in hybrid technology have gone a long way toward mitigating that problem. There are still much more efficient vehicles out there, of course, but it no longer costs a whole paycheck to fill 'er up, and a full tank of gas will get you a lot further than it would have 20 years ago.

The wise sages over at Consumer Reports took a deep look at various SUV models, and they assembled a list of popular SUVs to avoid. Here are six popular SUVs to steer clear of, according to Consumer Reports, and their recommended alternatives.