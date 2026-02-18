6 Popular SUVs To Steer Clear Of, According To Consumer Reports
Everyone loves SUVs, whether they care to admit it or not. These mammoth cars are designed to cross raging rivers and arctic tundra, but they're marketed to suburban soccer moms who live on the paved streets of gated communities. Go figure. Nevertheless, there's a universal appeal to actually getting behind the wheel of an SUV and knowing that you can bypass any obstacle and tower over any other car on the road, save for a mighty 18-wheeler or a colossal fire truck.
However, not all SUVs are created equal. Back in the old days, SUVs were notorious for being gas-guzzlers, though advances in hybrid technology have gone a long way toward mitigating that problem. There are still much more efficient vehicles out there, of course, but it no longer costs a whole paycheck to fill 'er up, and a full tank of gas will get you a lot further than it would have 20 years ago.
The wise sages over at Consumer Reports took a deep look at various SUV models, and they assembled a list of popular SUVs to avoid. Here are six popular SUVs to steer clear of, according to Consumer Reports, and their recommended alternatives.
Jeep Grand Cherokee 2025
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is arguably the first name in the SUV game, and for good reason. It's been the gold standard for more than 30 years. However, Consumer Reports argues that the 2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee doesn't quite live up to its pedigree, with shortcomings that leave alternative vehicles to pick up the slack.
To the Jeep's credit, it's still a reliable vehicle with smooth handling, even with the new and smaller 18-inch tires. However, it's not a fuel-efficient car, with only 20 MPG, which just isn't enough anymore. By contrast, the 2025 Subaru Outback has an overall 24 MPG, which is a bit more palatable. On top of that, the Outback has an optional 260-hp 2.4-liter turbo engine that really smooths out acceleration.
Consumer Reports also recommends the 2025 Honda Passport as an alternative, though its 3.5-liter V6 engine returns just 21 MPG, which isn't much of an improvement over the Cherokee. However, it's a smooth ride for the price.
Jeep Compass 2026
A small SUV kind of undercuts the appeal of SUVs for most people. It's a class of vehicle that carries the sensibilities of an SUV with a bit less audacity. The 2026 Jeep Compass is one example. Alas, the Compass just doesn't have what it takes to compete. You'd think a smaller SUV would be easier to control, but nope, the Compass feels more like driving a bus, with stiffness and jank and an engine wheezing up to speed. Add an uncomfortable interior that could induce claustrophobia in some riders, and you've got a car that just can't run with other vehicles in this class.
The Compass is notorious for being uncomfortable to drive, forcing an unnatural posture of bent knees and outstretched arms. You don't want to go on a long ride in that position unless you plan on stopping at a massage parlor on the way.
The 2026 Subaru Crosstrek is a superior SUV in every way. It's spacious in the cabin, offers a smoother ride, has a lower starting price ($27k), and is easy to drive. It also boasts X-Mode, an all-wheel-drive system that adjusts power distribution for maximum control. Simply put, the Subaru Crosstrek exists, which means the Jeep Compass doesn't have much reason to.
Alfa Romeo Tonale 2026
When you pay a premium price for a luxury-class SUV, you expect to get a level of quality representative of what you paid. Alas, the 2026 Alfa Romeo Tonale is a bust. It's not much of an improvement over the 2025 model, with a notably poor riding experience. The suspension is lacking, and the cabin has an abundance of plastic surfaces that don't scream luxury. The interior feels cheap, rattly, and noisy. Sure, 285 hp and all-wheel drive are nice, and plug-in hybrid compatibility is always lovely, but there's nothing in the Tonale that fully satisfies the vehicle's status as a luxury SUV.
If you want luxury in a similar class, Consumer Reports recommends the 2026 BMW X1. It delivers a cozier ride and a more stylish cabin that actually feels like a luxury car. It even has a 'floating' center console that gives the driver a bit of extra leg room to stretch out on a long drive. Fortunately, that luxury feel extends to the vehicle's performance, with all-wheel drive, a turbocharged four-cylinder engine with a seven-speed automatic transmission, and smooth handling. The ride itself is still a little stiff, like the Alfa Romeo Tonale, but it's otherwise an improvement in just about every way.
Mazda CX-90 2025
The 2025 Mazda CX-90 can return 25 MPG on a good day, which is pretty decent for an SUV of this size with a 280 hp, 3.3-liter turbocharged inline-six engine. Alas, there are still kinks to be worked out. Consumer Reports' survey indicated that the CX-90 performed poorly in reliability, and the plug-in hybrid version fared even worse. Overall, the consensus is that the Mazda CX-90 has the potential to become a great SUV, but it's simply not there yet, and that doesn't do much good for people who want to get out on the road right now.
A strong competitor to the Mazda CX-90 is the 2025 Toyota Highlander Hybrid. In terms of fuel efficiency, the Highlander boasts an outstanding 35 MPG, and it doesn't compromise on size or comfort. It's as big as you want an SUV to be, cozy on the inside and intimidating on the outside. It's not as outright huge as, say, the Grand Highlander, which is even bigger, but at that point, you're just showing off. It's not the cheapest Toyota around, though; that would be the Toyota Corolla Cross. It's a reliable vehicle, which is something Toyota really needs right now.
GMC Terrain 2026
The 2026 GMC Terrain is something of a misnomer, in that, unlike most SUVs, you don't really want to take this one off-road or up a steep incline. It handles well on smooth streets, but its 175-hp 1.5-liter turbo-four engine isn't the best option for anything more demanding than that, and even then, it achieves a paltry 24 MPG. If you're only ever going to drive on cozy suburban streets, then the GMC Terrain is good enough, but most drivers are going to want something a little more versatile.
For the more discerning driver, Consumer Reports recommends the 2026 Subaru Forester Hybrid, which boasts a hybrid powertrain and a 194-hp 2.5-liter flat-four engine. It's not the most powerful beast in the world, but it's more versatile and reliable than the GMC Terrain and will get you wherever you need to go, and with a remarkable 34 MPG, to boot! Like the Terrain, it's also roomy and comfortable on the inside.
Land Rover Defender 2026
At this point, you're either in or you're out when it comes to the boxy design of Land Rover vehicles, especially the Defender SUV. If you're a fan, you appreciate the mammoth interior, and if you're not, then, well, no level of luxury sensibilities will be enough to get you interested in buying a car you find to be an eyesore.
The 2026 Land Rover Defender feels like a relic from a bygone age. It's the only vehicle on this list with an average MPG under 20, with just 18 MPG overall. In 2026, that's simply unacceptable. That being said, it does have a configuration that allows up to eight passengers, which is great for particularly large families or if you're carrying instruments for an entire high school marching band for some reason. Ultimately, the 2025 Defender would have been great 20 years ago, but it's just not good enough anymore, especially when we have alternatives like the 2026 BMW X5.
Is the X5 as epically huge as the Defender? No. You can only comfortably fit five passengers. But aside from that, the X5 is triumphant. The 375-hp, 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine delivers 23 MPG overall, which isn't spectacular, but it's much better than the Defender's. It also features solid handling. However, the real X-Factor here is the xDrive50e plug-in hybrid engine. This gives drivers an all-electric option that delivers 39 miles of range without using a drop of gasoline. If you don't have to make long trips, the 'gas guzzling' downside of an SUV is completely negated with this option.