The 2025 Alfa Romeo Tonale Hybrid Looks Sporty, But Then Reality Intrudes

The 2025 Alfa Romeo Tonale is one of the best-looking SUVs in its class. Where several compact crossovers have seemingly given up on styling or gone with a reserved approach, the Tonale looks sleek and bold. The headlights and grille look like they belong on a sharp-nosed sports car (or, at the very least, a sporty sedan); the smooth and sweeping body lines give the Tonale an excellent profile; and the five-spoke wheels seemingly designed around the negative space of circles make a bold statement from the ground up.

All this shiny wrapping paper is stretched over an SUV that offers some family-friendly practicality to go along with city-friendly range and a pumped-up plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Unfortunately, there are some fundamental issues to deal with once you go further than skin deep. The Tonale certainly has some highlights, like strong acceleration from the fully-charged hybrid system, nimble handling characteristics, and practical electric range. Drawbacks though, like the disappointing tech interface, the steep price tag (especially on the plug-in hybrid), and the limited cargo capacity, make driving the Tonale a bit of a mixed bag.