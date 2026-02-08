What's The Cheapest Toyota SUV You Can Buy In 2026 & How Much Does It Cost?

Toyota vehicles have a well-earned reputation for reliability and durability. This includes Toyota's cheapest new 2026 SUV, the Corolla Cross. The Corolla Cross is also Toyota's smallest SUV, and owners have good things to say about its reliability.

The 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross is available in two different versions, hybrid and non-hybrid. The least expensive Corolla Cross is the non-hybrid version, which can be purchased with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. All non-hybrid models are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 169 horsepower, paired up with a CVT. Performance testing by Car and Driver showed a 0-60 mph time of 8.9 seconds for the FWD model and 9.2 seconds for the AWD model. The top speed of both is 120 mph.

The hybrid version of the 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross is available with AWD. It uses a 2.0-liter engine boosted by three electric motors, providing a combined 196 horsepower fed through a CVT for the front wheels and a direct drive unit for the rears, resulting in a 0-60 time of 7.3 seconds and a top speed of 115 mph. Entry-level pricing for the least expensive 2026 Corolla Cross starts at $26,485 including delivery, processing, and handling fee, for the front-wheel drive, 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross non-hybrid L model. For all-wheel drive, add $1,300. The non-hybrid offers three different trim levels, the L, the LE, and the XLE.