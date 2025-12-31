5 Of The Highest-Quality Midsize Vehicles, According To JD Power

There is no end of midsize cars available right now, be they pickup trucks, SUVs, sedans, or even sports cars. This is great, of course, as an abundance of choice is never to be considered a bad thing, but by and large, most new car offers do all seem fairly similar to one another. At least on first impression, with most sporting similar proportions and silhouettes, the same array of features as each other, and remarkably close price points.

The problem that arises here is that it can make picking a favorite quite different, and with the average price of a new car now sitting in the region of $50,000, this is an issue, as really, you want to be absolutely sure you're getting the best product for you as you possibly can, when outlaying this much cash. Sure, you could opt for a model from one of the most reliable new car brands, or perhaps buy from one of the brands with the best warranties on the market, but there are other ways to go about it, too.

For example, you could take the advice from a dependable third-party outlet, like J.D. Power. J.D. Power has released its highest-quality cars of 2025, based on data secured from verified owners who have owned models for at least 90 days. This way, you know you're buying based on solid data, and to make things easier, we've highlighted five of the highest-rated midsize models for you right here.