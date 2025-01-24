This Genesis On Tank Treads Might Be The Coolest EV Yet

Days after Genesis showcased a special Genesis GV80 Desert Edition car at the 2025 Dakar Rally, the company has come up with an interesting concept vehicle at the 2025 World Economic Forum annual meeting at Davos, Switzerland — the same venue where the company has previously displayed concept cars like the Genesis X Concept, and the Genesis X Show Speedium Concept.

While the GV80-based Desert Edition car was a one-off special edition vehicle custom-built to tackle sandy, dusty desert terrain, the new concept vehicle is designed to tackle extreme snow and blizzard-like weather. Based on the smaller GV60 platform, the company calls it the Genesis GV60 Mountain Intervention Vehicle (MIV) Concept. The most striking design aspect of the GV60 MIV concept is that Genesis decided to ditch traditional wheels in favor of military tank-style snow tracks that fill the wheel wells rather comfortably.

The company also revealed that this concept vehicle was inspired by Small Unit Support Vehicles (SUSVs) that are widely used by various militaries across the globe to tackle challenging, snowy terrain. Genesis envisions the GV60 MIV Concept as a vehicle that could play a key role in assisting emergency personnel during rescue missions. However, the company — at least for now — doesn't appear to have any plans to bring this vehicle into production.

