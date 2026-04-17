12 Home Depot Tools Under $75 Worth Adding To Your Collection

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Home Depot isn't just the store you go to replace tools when they break or buy materials for your next project. The store is full of products seasoned DIYers would recommend, smart home gadgets, outdoor decor and equipment, and plenty of other underrated finds Home Depot users swear by. That said, the store is known for being a go-to retailer for tools because there's a great selection of high-quality brands to shop, so if you have some extra cash burning a hole in your pocket, it's not the worst idea to expand your tool collection here.

You can find a ton of expensive tools at Home Depot, whether you're looking at power tools or hand tools. High-quality, premium brands aren't cheap, and often, these tools come with batteries, chargers, or other extra pieces that boost the overall price. There's more than just this sea of pricey tools at Home Depot, though. To prove that, we've rounded up 12 tools that are all fairly affordable (at or below $75) and actually worth adding to your collection.