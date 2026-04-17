12 Home Depot Tools Under $75 Worth Adding To Your Collection
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Home Depot isn't just the store you go to replace tools when they break or buy materials for your next project. The store is full of products seasoned DIYers would recommend, smart home gadgets, outdoor decor and equipment, and plenty of other underrated finds Home Depot users swear by. That said, the store is known for being a go-to retailer for tools because there's a great selection of high-quality brands to shop, so if you have some extra cash burning a hole in your pocket, it's not the worst idea to expand your tool collection here.
You can find a ton of expensive tools at Home Depot, whether you're looking at power tools or hand tools. High-quality, premium brands aren't cheap, and often, these tools come with batteries, chargers, or other extra pieces that boost the overall price. There's more than just this sea of pricey tools at Home Depot, though. To prove that, we've rounded up 12 tools that are all fairly affordable (at or below $75) and actually worth adding to your collection.
Black + Decker Cordless Drill/Driver with a Battery and Charger
One tool every homeowner or renter should have in their toolbox is a good drill. Having a reliable drill on hand can make certain tasks so much easier, from hanging curtain rods and picture frames to putting together furniture and performing simple repairs around your home. Drills from top brands can easily cost a few hundred dollars, especially if you opt for extra drill bits and other accessories, but it's not necessary to spend quite that much on a simple drill.
A great affordable option at Home Depot is the $60 Black + Decker Cordless Drill/Driver, which comes with a 20-volt lithium rechargeable battery and a charger. It has an 11-position clutch to help prevent stripping screws, a built-in LED light to let you see clearly in dark spaces, a built-in storage area for extra drill bits, and a variable-speed trigger to give you extra control while you work.
Despite its budget-friendly price, it's fairly powerful, capable of reaching a max speed of 650 RPM. It's also lightweight and compact, weighing around 3.3 pounds by itself and measuring 10.9 x 8.4 x 2.8 inches. I've owned this drill for nearly three years now, and it's never given me any issues. The battery lasts through any short project I've needed it for, it's comfortable to hold during longer projects, and it delivers plenty of power.
Stanley 65-Piece Home Tool Kit
If you're shopping for tools on a relatively tight budget, one way to get the best bang for your buck is by opting for a comprehensive tool kit rather than individual tools. This Stanley Home Tool Kit only costs about $55, but you can quickly see its value when looking at its individual components. For example, Stanley's fiberglass hammer by itself is roughly $8, and a pair of Stanley long nose pliers is $6, as is a pair of slip joint pliers — that's around $20 before tax.
This home tool kit also comes with a 16-foot tape measure, a torpedo level, a set of metric hex keys, a set of SAE hex keys, an 18mm snap-off knife, a Phillips screwdriver, and a flathead screwdriver. Then there's a 1/4-inch bit holder and a 1/4-inch drive round head ratchet, along with 30 unique 1/4-inch specialty bits and eight 1/4-inch drive sockets. When tools aren't in use, they can be neatly packed away inside the blow-molded hard travel case.
After putting these tools to the test by performing bike maintenance, manually driving screws, and other various household tasks, one reviewer awarded this tool kit a rating of 8.5 out of 10. This critic had negative thoughts about the set's plastic feel and cheap appearance, but ultimately thought the set was worth it for a lot of people, especially if you're looking for a decent collection of full-size tools.
Klein Tools Multimeter
At first glance, a multimeter might seem like a tool reserved for electricians, mechanics, and other service professionals, but it's a surprisingly useful tool for homeowners and even renters to have in their toolbox. There are plenty of handy ways to use a multimeter around the home and garage, like checking old batteries to see if they still have a charge and testing outlets or switches before calling an electrician.
As a budget-friendly option at Home Depot, there's the Klein Tools Multimeter, a $60 tool capable of measuring up to 600V AC/DC, 10A DC current, and 2MOhms resistance, depending on what exactly you're testing. It gives helpful visual and audible voltage indicators, comes with a dual-range non-contact voltage tester that doubles as a flashlight, and has backlit LCD screens on both the multimeter and the receptacle tester.
In a detailed review left in a tool forum for a very similar Klein Tools multimeter model, an electrician says it's a well-built, accurate, and budget-friendly pick. Compared to this reviewer's Fluke 17B+ multimeter, the Klein was slightly slower and less accurate, but it felt surprisingly premium, with grippy overmolding, fuses in the battery compartment, and a lightweight design. The only component that felt decidedly less premium was the test leads.
Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless Crown Stapler
The Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless Crown Stapler is a stellar Home Depot find under $75, but you have to snag it on sale. At full price, it's right at $100, but at the time of writing (and pretty regularly), it's slashed to just $70. This price is just for the tool itself and doesn't include a battery or a charger. However, if you already have an 18V Ryobi battery and a charger for it, you can use those with this tool, too.
On a single charge, it can drive up to 5,500 crown staples, which is typically more than enough for most projects, whether you're attaching backing to a piece of furniture, reupholstering a chair or padded headboard, or securing subfloor under tile. This Ryobi tool has knob controls that make it easy to adjust how deep each staple needs to be driven based on the material, a dry-fire lockout feature to help the tool last longer, and belt clip mounts so you can keep it easily accessible throughout your project.
One reviewer recommends this Cordless Crown Stapler from Ryobi if you're searching for a battery-powered stapler that's compatible with Arrow T50 staples and you already have some money invested in Ryobi's 18V cordless system. This review highlights the stapler's solid overall performance, lengthy runtime, straightforward design, and practically no firing delay.
Bosch Blaze 100-Foot Laser Distance Measure
There's not necessarily anything wrong with measuring an area with a plain old tape measure, but it won't be nearly as quick and convenient as measuring with a laser distance measure. Pro Tool Reviews tested multiple laser distance measures and named one made by Bosch as the best for most people. Home Depot doesn't have this exact 165-foot model in stock, but it does sell the very closely related $65 Bosch Blaze 100-Foot Laser Distance Measure.
As its title implies, it can accurately measure up to 100 feet away within ±1/16 inch and show the digital reading on the square display. Under the power button, which doubles as a measuring button, there's a rounding button that lets you easily round up your measurement from 1/2 to 1/32 inch. Then, full rubber overmold housing helps protect this helpful home improvement tool's internal components when it's stashed in your pocket or accidentally dropped.
Anvil Telescopic Magnetic Pick Up Tool
Although I've only owned this $17 Anvil Telescopic Magnetic Pick Up Tool for about six months, it's already been quite useful. It's constructed with a long, powerful magnetic head, an aluminum handle that can extend between 27 and 43 inches, and a lightweight aluminum body elsewhere. The extendable handle has a few soft grips for comfort and can be adjusted by hand, and it can settle into one of four different positions.
Its thin form factor allows it to easily slip behind, under, or between furniture, equipment, and other bulky pieces. Past that obvious use, it can be useful when you've dropped a screw or another small magnetic piece and you're not sure exactly where it fell. Or, when you're working on a DIY project that's leaving a lot of old rusty nails and other metal debris behind, sweeping this magnetic tool over everything is a quick and easy way to clean up. If this magnetic tool sounds like it's up your alley, you might also want to take a look at these magnetic products from Home Depot to help organize your shop.
Dremel Lite 7760 4V Cordless Rotary Tool Kit
For most homeowners and renters, and especially for DIY enthusiasts, the Dremel Lite 7760 4V Cordless Rotary Tool Kit is a must for your collection. In the ToolGuyd review of the 7760 Rotary Tool Kit, this beginner's kit is deemed "a reasonable little package," with more positive features than negative. This handheld rotary tool is equipped with four unique speeds to swap between as you need, ranging between 8,000 and 25,000 RPM, a convenient USB port to recharge it when the battery starts running low, and an EZ Twist Nose Cap that makes it easy to change out the included accessories.
This particular kit comes with an accessory for grinding down rust or sharpening metal knives or shears, a sanding accessory featuring a 60-grit sanding drum, an engraving cutter accessory, and a few cleaning accessories, including a bristle brush, two felt polishing wheels, and a polishing compound. With extra accessories, there's a lot of other useful things you can do with a rotary tool, like carve and detail wood, repair damaged electricals, trim your pet's nails, carve pumpkins, and more.
Klein Tools Digital Angle Gauge and Digital Leveler
If you've ever gone through the painstaking process of hanging anything on a wall, you know how tricky it can be to make sure it's level before you start putting nails or screws in the wall. A relatively affordable upgrade to the classic torpedo level is a digital level. This $35 Klein Tools Digital Level shows you an accurate reading on its high-visibility, reverse-contrast display, leaving less room for error. Plus, it also doubles as a digital angle gauge.
There are strong magnets built into the base, helping secure this tool to vents, ducts, saw blades, conduit, pipes, and other magnetic surfaces. If it needs to flip upside down to fit best in a tight spot, the display will automatically rotate so you don't have to bend awkwardly to read the screen. Depending on the task at hand, you can swap between two measurement ranges: 0 to 90 degrees and 0 to 180 degrees.
Pro Tool Reviews went hands-on with the Klein Tools Digital Angle Gauge and Level and highlighted its well-crafted display that's easy to read in low light, an IP42 rating for water and dust resistance, and overall accuracy of ±0.1 degrees. This compact tool can quickly be stashed in its included soft carrying case and thrown into a larger bag's main pocket or smaller side pockets.
iFixit 67-Piece Mako Precision Screwdriver Bit Set
Most tech gadgets are constructed with small components, and that means you need small tools to match. To perform simple fixes on your smartphones, tablets, laptops, and even small appliances, this $40 iFixit Mako Precision Screwdriver Bit Set is a must. I don't have this exact iFixit Bit Set, but I have one that's quite close, and it's easily one of the best tools under $50 I've purchased so far. I've yet to run into a situation where I don't have the exact precision bit I need to get into whatever malfunctioning device is in need of repair.
This particular iFixit kit comes with a 4 mm aluminum screwdriver handle, a 150 mm flexible extension, 64 precision driver bits, and a case equipped with a lid that latches magnetically and features a built-in sorting tray for screws and other small pieces. It'd take too much space to list every single precision bit included, but to give a brief overview, this kit comes with multiple Phillips bits, flathead bits, Torx bits, Pentalobe bits, hex bits, nut driver bits, Square-1 bits, Spanner-6 bits, and even an iPhone standoff bit, an oval drive, and a SIM eject bit.
Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless Reciprocating Saw
The Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless Reciprocating Saw is a fantastic tool under $75 at Home Depot, especially if you already have one of Ryobi's 18V batteries and a charger for it in your collection. It's lightweight and comfortable to hold securely with one hand, making it easy to maneuver in tight areas or at awkward angles.
It can cut up to 3,000 strokes per minute with a 5/8-inch stroke length, depending on the blade you're using and how much you're pressing the variable-speed trigger. You can swap blades easily with the quick-release blade change system, switching as needed to cut through wood, plastic, drywall, branches, and other materials. Then, a non-marring shoe between the tool and the blade helps protect the surface you're working on as well as give you better control while you're cutting.
Pro Tool Reviews tested the slightly more powerful Ryobi PSBRS02 and noted "no significant drawbacks" when it came time to weigh out the reciprocating saw's pros and cons. Compared to the more budget-friendly Ryobi PCL510, this reciprocating saw differs in its power capabilities (up to 3,200 SPM with a 7/8-inch stroke), but it shares a few design similarities, like lightweight construction and comfortable one-handed use.
Klein Tools Ratcheting Wire Crimper, Stripper, and Cutter
Wire strippers are generally seen as specialized tools reserved for professional electricians or serious DIYers. While it might be rare for your average homeowner to need a pair of wire strippers on hand, they're useful to have when you need them. Plus, there are plenty of things wire strippers can do beyond simply stripping wires, like crimping a terminal or a plug with a stripped wire or creating a loop or hook on the wire.
As its name implies, the $50 Klein Tools Ratcheting Wire Crimper, Stripper, and Cutter can carry out multiple functions. It can cut, strip, and crimp CAT3, CAT5e, and CAT6/6A cables, uses RJ11/RJ12 standard and RJ45 Pass-Thru connectors, and stop unintended contact between conductors via flush-to-end face trimming. In Otis Dyson's YouTube review of these modular crimpers from Klein Tools, he talks about how well it's held up in the eight years he'd owned it at the time, with only a few scratches on its metal frame, and how comfortable and convenient it is to use on a regular basis.
HomeRight Handheld Paint Sprayer
Even if you only have a single room, piece of furniture, or set of kitchen cabinets to paint, you'll be incredibly happy to have a paint sprayer for the job. The HomeRight Handheld Paint Sprayer at Home Depot is just under $60 and comes with a 40 fl. oz. container, three swappable spray tips, two different air caps for varied paint flow, and 450 watts of electric power. You can adjust the spray pattern between 1 and 12 inches wide and use the sprayer with either oil- or water-based paints, including chalk-type, latex, enamels, polyurethane, stain, varnish, and more.
Despite this being a relatively cheap paint sprayer, it's able to spray thicker paints well without thinning them, according to a review by A Ray of Sunlight, though the reviewer does note better results after thinning out the paint prior to spraying. If you've never used a paint sprayer before, it's a smart idea to test it out with water first to see how fast it comes out, if the width of the spray pattern needs to be adjusted, and whether you should try a different spray tip.
Methodology
To start gathering ideas for this list of Home Depot tools worth adding to your collection, we first took a look at our own inventory to see which of our favorite budget-friendly tools were available at Home Depot. To find the other items to fill out the list, we headed to the hardware retailer's online store. For an item to be eligible for consideration, it needed to have at least 100 public user reviews, an average rating of at least 4 stars, and a price below $75 at the time of writing.
In addition to personal experience and user review data on Home Depot's website, we used published reviews of some items to collect a more detailed look at their overall quality and best features. We tried to select a good range of products that new homeowners or renters would benefit from, as well as niche tools that DIY veterans might be missing from their current tool kits.