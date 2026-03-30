15 Home Depot DIY Products Users Recommend
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Every successful home renovation, minor repair, or complex craft project needs reliable tools. There are few frustrations more universal for DIY users than buying equipment that promises durability, only for it to fail halfway through a job. That leaves you with a stalled project and a broken gadget. Finding truly trustworthy gear can feel like a gamble. The ongoing problem is figuring out if a tool will hold up in real, messy work environments, or if it will simply snap, corrode, or lose its edge too soon.
To solve this persistent headache, we decided to cut through the marketing noise and look for definitive proof of quality where it matters most, in the hands of thousands of actual Home Depot customers. We sought a curated collection of instruments that deliver proven, reliable results, which means the best products are those validated by extensive customer feedback and top ratings.
There are plenty of tough hand tools, cordless devices, and measuring equipment that have survived the scrutiny of the public. In this list, you'll see exactly which Home Depot products stand up to jobsite abuse and relentless use.
Multi-tip combination screwdriver with square drive bits
The Milwaukee 11-in-1 Multi-Tip Combination Screwdriver with Square Drive Bits is great. It's got eight bits and three nut drivers. When you pick up this combo screwdriver, you're getting a complete assortment you can swap out. They're designed to handle a huge range of common driving needs. Specifically, the tool includes Phillips #1 and #2 bits, slotted 3/16 inch and 1/4 inch bits, square #1 and #2 bits, plus Torx #10 and #15 bits.
Along with these essential screwdriving tips, the tool's shaft acts as 1/4-inch, 5/16-inch, and 3/8-inch nut drivers. There's also a special built-in loop maker on the shank, which is convenient for making cable spirals easily during electrical work. Plus, the screwdriver has a wrench-ready bolster designed to give you more torque when you need it, and it's stamped with visible ID markings on the outside. This helps you quickly spot it in a top-rated rolling tool bag or when it's just lying around a busy job site.
Heavy-duty staple gun
When you grab the Arrow T50 Heavy Duty Manual Staple Gun bundle, you'll get the classic staple gun and a 1,250 pack of 1/2-inch leg staples to kick things off right away. It comes with built-in features like a coil spring, a jam-resistant mechanism, a staple-viewing window, and a comfy ergonomic hand grip. The tool's body is made from hardened steel, heated up to 1,500 degrees Fahrenheit, and it's got an all-chrome finish.
That powerful coil spring is a key part built right into the stapler, giving you the high-impact force you need to securely bind materials together without much effort. The integrated jam-resistant mechanism is really helpful because it makes sure you can keep stapling without the issues that force you to stop.
Aside from its tough insides, the tool's designed with an ergonomic hand grip and an easy squeeze mechanism. This combo is really handy because it cuts down on hand and wrist fatigue, letting you tackle big projects comfortably.
Laser-etched rafter square
The Empire 7-inch laser-etched aluminum rafter square comes with built-in features like its permanent, high-visibility laser-etched markings that are designed not to fade even after heavy use across lots of job sites. These high-contrast etches are really useful because you can easily read them in any light, and their signature blue color also makes those measurements easier to see, helping you avoid measurement errors before you cut your materials.
The tool also has scribe-guide precision notches built right into its frame. These precision notches are really handy because they let you easily and accurately mark parallel lines right onto your wood, so you get more precise cuts. Another important part of this rafter square is its increased heel width, which is really useful because it gives you a much more secure hold and better stability on all kinds of materials, so the square sits easily against any wood you're trying to mark and cut. The square is made from heavy-duty extruded anodized aluminum instead of standard die-cast material.
6-point impact socket set
The Milwaukee SHOCKWAVE 3/8-inch Drive SAE and Metric 6-Point Impact Socket Set gives you 43 pieces, and it's built for your impact wrenches, drivers, ratchets, and adapters. This complete kit includes 40 standard and deep sockets in both metric and SAE sizes. You also get a 3-inch extension, a universal joint, and a 3/8-inch adapter.
All 43 of these components fit in an impact-resistant, hard-shell carrying case that has a nestable design. This durable carrier is incredibly useful because it keeps your tools neatly organized, makes them easy to grab when you're working, and lets you stack and store them. Each socket in this set is engineered from high-strength forged impact steel and has a tough six-point design.
The six-point shape specifically helps grip fasteners tightly, which is vital when you're dealing with stubborn or slightly worn nuts. Also, the sockets are designed with a specialized non-slip hex geometry. Another really handy feature on these sockets is their dual-hole design and built-in ring groove.
Drive torque wrench
The Husky 3/8-inch Click Torque Wrench comes with some cool built-in features and accessories that make it really handy for those precise tightening jobs. Right out of the box, you'll find the tool tucked safely inside a hard plastic storage case. It's really helpful for keeping it protected and secure when you're not using it.
The wrench itself is made from tough alloy steel. This gives it the strength you need and ensures it performs well for a long time, even on tough jobs. The wrench has a finish that naturally resists corrosion and wipes clean easily, and it's built with a special sealed head that stops dirt and oil from getting in and causing damage.
It has a solvent-resistant, dual-material comfort grip, which is handy because its design lets you easily and comfortably twist the handle to dial in the exact torque setting you want. Once you pick your measurement, the wrench has a twist-lock ring. It securely locks your specific torque setting in place, so you won't accidentally change it while you're applying force.
Lineman's pliers with crimper
The Milwaukee 9-inch High Leverage Lineman's Pliers are packed with many features that make them incredibly useful for your electrical tasks and general DIY projects. First and foremost, the tool has an on-board crimper designed specifically to handle both insulated and non-insulated terminals. This built-in crimping feature is a lifesaver because it gives you added functionality right in the pliers, so you won't need to constantly switch between multiple hand tools while working on your electrical wiring tasks.
These pliers have hardened cutting blades with an iron carbide cutting edge. This highly durable blade material is essential because it makes sure the cutting edge stays sharp and effective, letting the tool handle more cuts over its operational lifespan and giving you excellent cutting power. You'll find that these integrated wire cutters make tasks like splicing wires and creating electrical pigtails a breeze compared to older hand tools. Also, the tool has an onboard fish tape puller groove.
Straight-jaw pliers set
The Milwaukee 6-inch and 10-inch Straight-Jaw Pliers Set gives you two ream-and-punch straight-jaw pliers. This two-piece set has a 6-inch plier that can grip up to 1-inch round pipe, and a 10-inch plier that fits up to 2-inch round pipe. Beyond just the pliers themselves, the tool has a precision-ground head that's great for reaming pipes up to 1-1/2 inches, letting you smooth out rough metal conduit edges without grabbing another reaming tool.
It also includes patent-pending exposed metal handles, specifically made to punch electrical knockouts. That's incredibly helpful for you when you're doing electrical work, and it saves a lot of time. To make sure it lasts, the set is built with a forged-strength design and has full rust protection.
This keeps the tools reliable and working, even after they've been out in tough job-site conditions. The jaws on these pliers have hardened teeth that give you a really textured, secure grip for the tool's whole life.
Compact tape measure with fractional scale
The Milwaukee 25-foot Compact Tape Measure has a durable, 1-inch-wide, stiff blade. One of the best things about this blade is its 12-foot reach and 9-foot standout. That stiffness lets you stretch the tape out 10 feet or reach high spots without worrying about it collapsing, folding, twisting, or falling. That's helpful when you need to take long measurements by yourself.
Also, the tool has a special anti-tear coating that beefs up the first six inches of the blade. This coating makes sure the tool can handle tough jobsite abuse. Another cool thing about this tool is its easy-to-see, two-color fractional scale. It also shows fractional measurements (like 1/4, 1/2, and 3/4 inches) and the standard 16-inch on-center stud measurements in bright red numbers.
It is printed on both sides, which makes it easy to read this tape measure. One side has the measurements and fraction text, and the other just shows the tick marks. This is great because it helps with different reading styles and for people who might have trouble reading a regular tape. The tool is made of hard plastic with black overmold rubber grips on the top and bottom.
Torpedo level
The Empire 9-inch Torpedo Level comes with durable acrylic vials, letting you take plumb, level, and 45-degree readings. These three measuring options make it really versatile for all sorts of household projects, because it lets you accurately take horizontal, vertical, and 45-degree measurements. In addition to these standard viewing angles, this torpedo level comes with a specially designed top-read window, which is really useful because it makes it easy for you to look down and read the vial directly from above the level.
The level has a solid, aluminum-reinforced frame that's built to last a long time. This heavy-duty aluminum gives it plenty of durability while staying lightweight and very compact. It measures exactly 9 inches long, 1.625 inches wide, and 0.625 inches deep, making its small dimensions one of its handiest physical features. The tool is built with a tapered edge, which is really useful because it lets it slide easily in and out of work pockets and tool pouches without getting snagged on the fabric.
Compound aviation snips
The Crescent Wiss 9-3/4-inch Compound Action Aviation Snips have a bunch of features and parts to help them last longer and make your work easier. Their cutting mechanism uses precision-cast molybdenum steel blades. These are made to easily slice through up to 18-gauge low-carbon, rolled steel, and they can comfortably handle straight cuts plus slight left and right curves. What makes these blades really helpful is the advanced CNC-ground serrations. These really uniform serrated blades spread the cutting force across the jaws.
This saves you time and energy, makes sure you get a cleaner cut every time, and greatly improves the tool's overall life. Also, machine-pinned assembly nuts support these jaws. It's a handy construction detail because it makes sure the blades move tightly and accurately without the tool getting loose over its long lifespan.
These snips have a free-float design. This pivot bolt construction is very useful because it gives you an extended cutting life. It lets the tool reliably handle up to 500,000 cuts, which is more than eight miles of steel.
Folding hex key set
When you get the Husky 25-Piece Folding Hex Key Set, you're adding three compact fold-up units to your toolkit, and they hold a total of twenty-five individual keys. Specifically, this set gives you a 9-piece SAE fold-up with sizes from 5/64 inch up to 1/4 inch, an 8-piece metric unit with sizes from 1.5mm up to 8mm, and an 8-piece Torx fold-up that goes from T9 through T40.
Every one of these keys is carefully made from hardened steel, featuring a flat-end, industrial-quality design that will last for all your home projects. To help you find the right one fast and keep things organized, each group is clearly marked to show if it holds SAE, metric, or Torx keys, and every unit has easy-to-see markings for the specific key sizes inside it.
This set is really handy because it puts a bunch of important fastener sizes into one very convenient and compact purchase, so you won't have to dig through messy toolboxes anymore.
Sledgehammer and gloves
When you grab the Husky Goatskin Impact Work Glove and Hammer combo, you're getting a four-piece bundle made for those big projects. This package comes with a pair of large grain goatskin leather performance impact work gloves, a 6-pound sledgehammer that has a 34-inch fiberglass handle, a 10-pound sledgehammer also with a 34-inch fiberglass handle, and a 4-pound engineer's hammer with a compact 14-inch fiberglass handle.
The two bigger 6-pound and 10-pound sledgehammers are really handy for all kinds of heavy demolition work. The 4-pounder that's included is great for driving stakes or chipping and cracking concrete and stone. It's built with a forged steel head for efficient striking and a TPR soft handle to make sure you get a comfy grip while you're working.
To make sure you can use these heavy-duty striking tools safely, the bundle also comes with Goatskin Impact Work Gloves, which are a must-have piece of safety equipment for any work.
Cordless glue gun
When you get the RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless Glue Gun bundle, the package includes the PCL921 18V glue gun, three 1/2-inch full-size general-purpose glue sticks, and an operator's manual to help you get started. Since this is a tool-only offering, it doesn't come with a battery or charger, but it's designed to work with any battery in the RYOBI 18V ONE+ system, which is equally valuable if you already own other tools from its huge cordless line.
Beyond the included sticks, the glue gun itself has lots of built-in features that make it way more useful. The tool is compact and much smaller than the previous generation, making it really lightweight, easy to move around, and ergonomically shaped to fit comfortably in your hand during longer work sessions. Glue guns can be used in more ways than you'd think, so it's worth buying regardless of whether you need it for a project.
To make things easier for you and prevent frustrating accidents at your workstation, the device has a stable, self-standing base that keeps the gun upright when you set it down between uses.
Multi-tool with pocket clip
The Gerber Suspension-NXT 15-N-1 Multi-Tool has a really impressive set of fifteen built-in, outboard tools. When you get this slim, pocket-friendly tool, you'll find spring-loaded needle-nose pliers, regular pliers, and wire cutters. Those spring-loaded pliers are really handy because they cut down on how tired your hand gets when you're doing something for a while or over and over.
The wire cutters included are also really helpful. The tool also includes a 2.25-inch combination fine and serrated edge knife blade. The multi-tool comes with a cross-head screwdriver, three different sizes of flathead screwdrivers (large, medium, and small), a can opener, and a bottle opener.
It's also got built-in scissors that are sharp right out of the package, along with a wire stripper, an awl, a file, and a ruler. All fifteen of these outboard tools are designed to securely lock into place. That's really important for giving you safety and stability while you're doing your work.
Infrared thermometer
When you grab the popular Milwaukee 10:1 Infrared Thermometer, it comes with the 2267-20H infrared temperature gun itself and one 9-Volt battery. So, you've got everything you need to power it up and start checking temperatures right away. This tool has a 10:1 distance-to-spot ratio that lets you safely and accurately measure a one-foot spot from ten feet away. It easily checks a wide range of surface temperatures, from -22 degrees Fahrenheit to 752 degrees Fahrenheit.
To make sure the tool can handle tough work environments, it has a seven-point reinforced frame and a fully bumpered nose. These physical protections are really helpful because they give the device great overall durability, letting it survive drops of up to nine feet without major damage. Plus, it comes with a quality, shielded LCD screen. This is the kind of tool that may not be well known or bought often, but it is a gadget that many mechanics and home improvement users may find useful.
How I picked these Home Depot DIY Products
When I put together this feature on Home Depot DIY products, I used a careful method to make sure every item I picked is really worth your time and money. First, I only chose DIY product types that I've personally used or know for sure would work great for different home improvement jobs and craft projects. From basic measuring tools like trusty tape measures and torpedo levels to heavy-duty fastening devices such as staple guns and cordless glue guns, I used what I know to sort through all the tools available.
I wanted to be absolutely certain that the gadgets I picked would perform well and last a long time. So, I made sure this curated list only included gadgets that have an overall customer rating of 4.0 or higher. Moreover, I needed every item to have at least 100 customer ratings to even be considered for inclusion.