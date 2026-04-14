15 Garage Safety Tips To Protect You And Your Home

Fires in a garage can be more dangerous than in other parts of the home, depending on what you are keeping stored there, so you should be proactive in stopping them. A fire extinguisher is a portable tool that sprays water, foam, or gas to put out flames. You should mount one near your garage door in a spot that is easy to reach so you can stop small fires before they grow. Since garages can hold hazardous materials, you should have a multipurpose ABC extinguisher or a 3-A:40-B:C rated model.

These ratings and symbols on a fire extinguisher means it can handle different types of fires. Class A is for ordinary items like wood and plastic, Class B is for flammable liquids like gas or oil-based paints, and Class C is for electrical fires. When you install it, use a wall bracket and keep it no higher than five feet above the floor, with the instructions facing out.

Check the pressure gauge at least once a month to make sure it is charged and ready to go. The needle needs to be in the green zone. If it is empty, damaged, or more than twelve years old, replace it. Remember that these only last eight to sixty seconds and are for small flames. If the fire spreads or the room fills with smoke, get out and call the fire department.