15 Garage Safety Tips To Protect You And Your Home
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Your garage can be used as a storage area, a workshop, and a parking spot for your car. This versatility creates a mix of hazards that are easy to ignore until a small problem turns into a major emergency. While you likely check the batteries in your smoke detectors and reinforce your doors, and wear the appropriate safety equipment gear when working on your car, you might be missing plenty of things that could go wrong in the garage.
The risks of fire, chemical exposure, physical injury, and security breaches are a real threat here. You should start taking care of your garage, because it is still a place that can hold volatile chemicals, motorized equipment, and heavy, unsecured storage. Since fires can spread quickly to the house, and a heavy object can fall on your car and break a windshield, meaning that the security measures you use in your living room are not enough for the garage.
Keep a fire extinguisher
Fires in a garage can be more dangerous than in other parts of the home, depending on what you are keeping stored there, so you should be proactive in stopping them. A fire extinguisher is a portable tool that sprays water, foam, or gas to put out flames. You should mount one near your garage door in a spot that is easy to reach so you can stop small fires before they grow. Since garages can hold hazardous materials, you should have a multipurpose ABC extinguisher or a 3-A:40-B:C rated model.
These ratings and symbols on a fire extinguisher means it can handle different types of fires. Class A is for ordinary items like wood and plastic, Class B is for flammable liquids like gas or oil-based paints, and Class C is for electrical fires. When you install it, use a wall bracket and keep it no higher than five feet above the floor, with the instructions facing out.
Check the pressure gauge at least once a month to make sure it is charged and ready to go. The needle needs to be in the green zone. If it is empty, damaged, or more than twelve years old, replace it. Remember that these only last eight to sixty seconds and are for small flames. If the fire spreads or the room fills with smoke, get out and call the fire department.
Install a carbon monoxide detector
Running cars or fueled tools in a closed garage can build up dangerous levels of carbon monoxide quickly. This is a toxic gas that you cannot see, smell, or taste. Cracking the garage door is not always enough to clear the air, and lethal levels can collect. Carbon monoxide replaces oxygen in your blood, which can cause headaches, dizziness, or even death. If your garage is attached to the house, the vapor can seep through doors, gaps in the walls, or vents.
Since you cannot detect this gas yourself, a detector is the only way to get an early warning. However, you should not install a standard alarm directly in the garage if you store a gasoline car in there, since contact with the vehicle will cause alarms all the time. You should put a detector inside your home near the door leading to the garage, and another near sleeping areas. If an alarm sounds, get everyone out of the house and leave the doors wide open to air out the space.
If you plan to work in the garage for a while with gas engines, bring a portable carbon monoxide detector into your workspace. This lets you monitor the air quality while you work without causing constant alarms.
Make sure your shelving units are sturdy
Since garages usually hold heavy tools and bulky gear, you need solid shelving, which you can easily find on Amazon. You should fasten shelves directly to wall studs to prevent tipping, and even steel racks that sit on the floor need to be anchored to the wall in case someone bumps or pulls them. Avoid drywall anchors or toggle bolts since they are not as reliable for heavy garage loads.
Use three-inch lag screws or heavy wood screws instead. You should pre-drill pilot holes to avoid splitting the wood studs. For freestanding units, you can loop a nylon strap around the top shelf and screw it into a stud for protection.
Stacking items properly is also important. Place the heaviest items on the bottom to lower the center of gravity and keep the unit stable. You also need to distribute weight evenly across each shelf. If you put too much on one spot, the shelf might bow or snap. Check the units regularly for rust and tighten any loose bolts. Keeping items balanced and organized makes your garage safer.
Install LED lighting
LED lights make for a sensible safety upgrade since they provide clear, bright light throughout the room. They stay cool compared to older bulbs, which lowers the risk of burns or fires if you keep flammable liquids like paint nearby. Since LEDs use 75 percent less energy and last a long time, they are efficient options. They are also durable enough to handle the temperature changes and vibrations you usually find in a garage.
Bright light is important since shadows can hide things you might trip over or chemical spills that could cause an accident. You should plan your layout so that lights sit directly over your workbenches and pathways. Aim for 80 to 100 lumens per square foot for regular garage work, but increase that to 300 lumens for a workshop area.
You can get smart LED fixtures and lightbulbs that you control with your phone or pair with motion sensors. Since these lights kick on automatically, you won't have to walk into a dark, messy garage at night.
Add anti-slip coating to your floors
Garage floors become slippery when water, oil, or snow collects on the surface. Adding texture makes it less likely that you will slip while carrying heavy tools. These coatings also protect the concrete from stains and chemicals and improve the appearance of the garage.
You can mix different materials into the coating to improve traction. Silica sand is an affordable choice, while aluminum oxide is better for heavy-duty applications since it is hard and resists wear from car tires. You can also use glass beads, polymer-based additives, or rubber granules.
Before you apply the coating, the concrete must be clean and dry. You might need to grind the surface to help the coating. Once the coating dries, the texture will provide grip for your shoes. You still need to keep the floor clean because if grease or dirt builds up over the texture, the surface will lose its grip.
Always keep a first-aid kit nearby
If you prefer not to buy a pre-made first aid kit, like the one from Milwaukee Packout, you can gather bandages, antiseptics, and gauze in a labeled container. Accidents happen when you work with power tools or sharp objects, and having these supplies ready lets you treat minor cuts before they get infected. Garages can get dirty, so you should clean even tiny scratches right away.
Your kit should have different types and sizes of bandages, like butterfly bandages for larger cuts. You will also want tweezers for splinters, alcohol wipes, antibiotic ointment, and disposable gloves. Since working on cars or DIY projects can lead to bumps, keep a cold pack in the kit to help with swelling and bruising.
If you get dust or chemicals in your eyes, you will need an eyewash station or bottles of saline to flush them out. Keep the kit in a clean spot that is not blocked by boxes or trash cans. You should check your supplies every now and then to replace anything you have used or anything that has expired.
Buy a garage door lock
A garage is just another entrance to your house, so you should keep it secured. Electric openers are convenient, but they are not a completely secure solution. Intruders can even use a coat hanger to activate the emergency release on older models. Adding a manual lock to secure at night or when you are away adds another layer of protection.
You can install a sliding side lock that functions like a deadbolt to secure the door to the track. For overhead doors, you can drill a hole through the track just above one of the rollers and insert a padlock or steel pin.
Whenever you go on a trip, make locking these fixtures part of your routine. If you lock the tracks, you should also unplug the remote opener. Since someone might try to open the door with the remote while it is manually locked, and doing so could damage the motor or the tracks. Taking a moment to use a physical lock creates a stronger barrier for your home.
Buy a heat detector
Garages can contain flammable materials like gasoline, oil, and paint thinner, so you need an early warning system if something goes wrong. Standard smoke alarms can be problematic because dust, insects, and car exhaust can trigger false alarms. It's better to use a heat detector in the garage.
Heat alarms react to high temperatures or rapid heat increases rather than smoke. This makes them reliable in dusty garages. You should choose a model rated for 175 to 250 degrees Fahrenheit, so the device will ignore warm summer temperatures while still identifying a fire.
You should get a model that is hard-wired, with a battery backup. It is also important to connect the unit to the smoke alarms inside your house, if possible. If a fire starts in the garage, the other alarms in the building will sound, which gives you more time to exit safely.
Use pet-safe antifreeze instead of the regular formula
Standard antifreeze has ethylene glycol, which is toxic but has a sweet taste that could attract pets. Cats and dogs don't know any better, so they may drink it if they find a puddle, and even a small amount can lead to kidney failure and death. Pet-safe antifreeze uses propylene glycol, which is far less hazardous if an animal accidentally swallows some.
Switching to this version prevents accidents if your car leaks fluid on the floor. Also, since it's just a different formula, you won't need to worry about damaging your engine. Propylene glycol is even used in some foods and medicines, although it is still not a good idea to let pets drink it.
You should still store all car fluids in locked cabinets and clean up leaks right away, since you want to keep your pets away from chemicals even when you use the safer formula.
Find a place to hang your ladders
After you figure out what ladder fits your needs, you still need a place to hang it. If you leave ladders leaning against a wall, they might tip over and hit a person or a vehicle. Hanging them horizontally is the safest approach. When you hang them, include a support point every six feet to prevent the ladder from warping or sagging over time.
Storing ladders high up also keeps children from climbing on them. If you need to store a stepladder vertically, keep it closed and secure it to the wall with a rope or chain to prevent it from falling. Make sure you don't block access to critical equipment like your electrical panel or fire extinguisher with your ladders.
The storage environment matters as well. Keep wood ladders away from moisture and fiberglass ones protected from direct sunlight to stop them from rotting or degrading. Never stack boxes or other tools on your ladders, and avoid hanging them by a single rung, since that places too much stress on the joints.
Get a locking tool drawer
Children are naturally curious, but garage tools that aren't toys. A locking tool chest keeps sharp, dangerous items like knives, saws, and chisels away from children who don't know how to handle them. Since these can cause serious cuts, keeping them behind a lock can prevent accidents.
A locked chest also protects your gear from burglars. Tools are expensive and easy to steal, but a heavy, metal cabinet with a good lock makes it harder for a thief who manages to break into your garage to walk off with your equipment.
Using a tool chest also helps you stay organized. You'll spend less time looking for a wrench if everything has its own drawer. Keeping tools away also prevents them from getting rusty or dusty. It helps keep tools off the floor, too, so you aren't tripping over your equipment while you work.
Get a proper ventilation system
A fan is a great upgrade for your garage. Without proper airflow, you can have a buildup of carbon monoxide, chemical vapors from gas or pesticides, and sawdust. A typical setup uses a mechanical exhaust fan mounted high on a wall to push out warm, dirty air, while intake vents located low on the wall pull in fresh air. A single fan is not enough to replicate this setup, but it's a good start.
Since your garage might be attached to your house, ventilation is important to stop fumes from seeping into your living space. You can wire it to run continuously or connect it to a good smart plug and set it to stay on for an hour after you leave, which avoids wasting too much energy.
If you do a lot of spray-painting, you should get a sparkless fan, so the motor does not risk igniting the paint fumes. You should also be careful if you have a gas water heater in the garage.
Periodically test your garage door's motion detection safety system
In the United States, every automatic garage door must have a reversal system that stops the door if something is in its path. This mechanism protects people, pets, and cars from being crushed. Since these systems are important for safety, you should test them once a month to verify that they work correctly.
To test the infrared sensors located near the floor, start closing the door and wave a broom or a similar object through the beam. The door should stop and move back up immediately. If the door continues closing, the sensors might be dirty or out of alignment. You should consider the door a safety hazard as long as these sensors do not function.
If your garage door also has pressure sensors, you need to perform another test. Place a 2x4 board flat on the ground in the center of the door's path and close the door. The door should reverse within two seconds of hitting the wood. If it simply stops or continues to close, you need to call a professional to repair the sensors or the motor.
Get a wall-mounted tool organizer
Wall-mounted organizers like pegboards and magnetic strips help keep your tools in sight and out of the way. While it's easy to lean a rake against the wall, tools left on the floor can create a trip hazard. Hanging them up keeps your walking paths clear and safe for everyone in the garage.
You can use slatwalls or hooks to hold almost anything. You should hold long tools like shovels with spring-clip brackets, so the heavy ends do not fall. This can also keep sharp edges away from children and pets.
Once your tools are on the wall, they'll stay dry and will be less likely to rust. This also saves time, since you don't have to dig through a messy drawer full of sharp objects to find what you need.
Make sure you have an emergency release cord
The emergency release is the red rope hanging from the garage door opener. When the power goes out or the motor breaks, pulling this cord lets you open the garage door by hand. It's a safety feature meant to prevent you from getting trapped inside, and you should absolutely have one, ideally hanging about six feet off the floor so it is easy to reach.
Before you pull the cord to test it, make sure the garage door is completely closed. Since the emergency release door disconnects the motor, it can cause the door to slam down, which could be dangerous. Make sure the door is closed, then pull the handle straight down until you hear a click to disconnect the motor. Once it is unhooked, use both hands to lift the door. Do not try to pull the door up using the red handle itself.
You should also check the cord for fraying and make sure the mechanism is not rusty. For security, you can use a zip tie or Velcro strips to hold the lever shut, so burglars cannot reach it from the outside, but you should make sure you can still use the emergency release cord if there is an emergency.