12 Handy Lowe's Gadgets To Upgrade Your Garage

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The garage is an easy space to forget about in your home, whether you rent or own. It may be directly connected to the rest of your living area, but it's one you don't see nearly as often as your bedroom or your kitchen. For many, the garage becomes a dumping ground for camping gear, childhood memorabilia, and holiday decorations that didn't quite make their way to the attic. There could even be a few garage safety hazards you're ignoring that deserve your attention, but hey, consider this your sign to finally give your garage the upgrades it needs.

Lowe's is a great place to start shopping for handy gadgets to upgrade your garage. This hardware giant has a vast array of power tools, equipment, smart home tech, and other nifty gadgets, including some fun "As Seen on TV" kitchen gadgets. The best items to upgrade your own garage with will vary based on how you tend to use this bonus space on a regular basis, what needs are missing in your life currently, and which ones you already own. That said, let's jump into the first of 12 helpful gadgets for your garage.