5 'As Seen On TV' Kitchen Gadgets You Can Buy At Lowe's
Home improvement tools aren't the only things you can get from Lowe's. You can also get other pretty neat gadgets that are worth buying. These days, you can easily find some unique deals for integrated smart home staples, like doorbells, cameras, and plugs. But, if you're looking for some kitchen staples that can solve some common problems you may not even know you had, there are several cool "As Seen On TV" kitchen products that you might want to check out.
Lowe's sells several interesting products from the "As Seen On TV" lineup, including jar openers, choppers, and mandolines. As well as being conversation-starters at your next dinner party, some of these gadgets are pretty helpful for people with physical disabilities, such as limited hand mobility. And the best part? Many of them come in both basic and cute pastel colors, so you can match your kitchen's aesthetic. So, if you're looking for kitchen gadgets that can make you feel like you're living in the future, or even just ones that can actually significantly improve your home cooking experience, here are a few items that you might want to add to your cart the next time you're shopping at Lowe's.
As Seen on TV Robo Twist
For people with limited hand mobility, there are plenty of kitchen gadgets designed for accessibility that can help, such as automatic jar openers. Gadgets like the Robo Twist are good news for older adults living with arthritis, people with upper limb differences, and anyone else who struggles to open jars. On Lowe's website, you have two models of the Robo Twist, which is a jar-opening tool with twisting vice grips. Both versions are powered by a pair of AA batteries. For a budget-friendly option, the As Seen on TV Robo Twist's white variant can automatically open jars with lids 1.2 to 3.5 inches in diameter. Priced at $19.89, it is a generally well-reviewed product, with more than a hundred people rating it 4.6 stars on average.
If you want some of the more interesting colors, like sage, dark gray, and pastel pink, you should be willing to spend about $10 more. As of February 2026, Lowe's listed these variants for just under $30. Although it's important to know that it has a slightly different range for lid diameter (1 to 3 inches). So while it can handle smaller lids better than the white version, it falls short for larger lids. However, they are rated marginally higher than the white version, with over 90 people giving it an average of 4.7 stars.
As Seen on TV NutriSlicer
Although the act of food preparation can be a somewhat therapeutic experience, it can also be a mildly annoying one if you've been chopping for what seems to be hours. And while you can use a rotary tool to sharpen your kitchen knives, you can also use another kind of rotary instead, the As Seen on TV NutriSlicer. Retailing for $29.99, the As Seen on TV NutriSlicer comes in several color options, like pastel pink, pastel blue, sage, and dark gray at Lowe's. While these rotary food slicers don't have a lot of reviews yet (with all models hovering around 10 reviews), early feedback has been generally promising, with an average rating of at least 4 stars. However, one user did caution that it felt cheap and struggled with cutting bell peppers.
A 3-in-1 tool, the NutriSlicer is basically a fancy slicer that's meant to save time in the kitchen. It comes with three types of drums with different blades that you can swap out for slicing, shredding, and grating. With a sharp rotating blade, you can cut up ingredients like vegetables, fruits, nuts, and cheese without risking your fingers in the process. According to As Seen on TV, all models use shatter-resistant, BPA-free plastic. And perhaps, one of the most compelling things about it is that it's dishwasher-safe, so it offers a convenient end-to-end experience from the actual cooking to the cleanup afterward.
As Seen on TV Nutri Chopper
When cooking, consistency in cutting can make a world of difference, since a mismatch in ingredient sizes affects cooking times and the overall taste of a dish. Although this can be avoided by practicing your cutting skills, not everyone has the capacity or time to do so. But if you still want to get evenly cut ingredients with less effort, the As Seen on TV Nutri Chopper could be a good solution. The $20.98 As Seen on TV Nutri Chopper black model is the most popular option, with 160 people rating it an average of 4.2 stars. With a 1-year limited warranty, it ships with a handheld slicing unit and interchangeable stainless steel inserts that let you choose between multiple slicing options. Designed for both vegetables and fruits, you can use this gadget to help you reach your fitness goals. It lets you dice, wedge, or slice straight into a container with a lockable lid that you can chuck into your refrigerator.
Its other, more expensive variants, which come in dark gray, pastel blue, pastel pink, sage, and cream, are also pretty well-received. Sold for $29.99 on Lowe's, the other models have a slightly higher 4.3-star average rating from more than 90 customers. Although it's interesting to note that, despite the higher price tag, they have a significantly shorter 90-day Limited Warranty listed on Lowe's. All models are dishwasher-safe, so they offer fast cleanup after you're done.
As Seen on TV Nutri Chopper XL
Large family meals can mean having a lot of ingredients that need slicing. Doing the job manually can take a lot of effort. And small chopping gadgets may not be up to the task. If you have extra-large requirements, you can get a larger capacity chopper like the As Seen on TV Nutri Chopper XL.
A step up from the smaller model, the Nutri Chopper XL lets you do all of the same things, but bigger. As well as having four blade types (shredder, slicer, large dicer, and small dicer), it comes with a 1.2-liter container so you can easily put sliced ingredients into your refrigerator. Capable of handling everything from vegetables to cheese, As Seen on TV claims that it can let you cut things 18 times faster than by hand. It doesn't disclose how it arrived at this number, so you should take this claim with a grain of salt. Especially as slicing speeds vary per person.
On Lowe's, the $25.81 Nutri Chopper XL black option has the most reviews, with more than 130 customers rating it 4.5 stars on average. The cream model retails for just under $30 and has a higher average rating of 4.8 stars from 48 customers. Regardless of which model you choose, both are 11 inches in length, dishwasher-safe, and made of BPA-free plastic.
As Seen on TV Nutri Slicer
Made for vegetables, As Seen on TV's Nutri Slicer is an upright mandoline that has five different blade options: thin (1.5 mm), medium (2.5 mm), julienne (3.3 mm), french fry (3.6 mm), and thick (3.9 mm). Similar to other options on this list, the As Seen on TV Nutri Slicer is dishwasher-safe and made from BPA-free plastic. It has some added features for safety, like suction-cup feet, a safety lock, and chute guards. Its stainless steel blades come with a storage container and cleaning brush. It also comes with a food inlet, so it can shoot nicely into the container and help you avoid making a mess.
Depending on what color you get, prices for the As Seen on TV mandoline range between $35 to just under $50. The most affordable option is the black and orange version at $35, while the pastel pink and cream versions sell for $49.99. In between, you have pastel blue, dark gray, and sage, which all cost $39.99. It hasn't had many reviews yet, but early feedback has been largely positive with an average rating of 4.9 stars.