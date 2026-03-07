5 'As Seen On TV' Kitchen Gadgets You Can Buy At Lowe's

Home improvement tools aren't the only things you can get from Lowe's. You can also get other pretty neat gadgets that are worth buying. These days, you can easily find some unique deals for integrated smart home staples, like doorbells, cameras, and plugs. But, if you're looking for some kitchen staples that can solve some common problems you may not even know you had, there are several cool "As Seen On TV" kitchen products that you might want to check out.

Lowe's sells several interesting products from the "As Seen On TV" lineup, including jar openers, choppers, and mandolines. As well as being conversation-starters at your next dinner party, some of these gadgets are pretty helpful for people with physical disabilities, such as limited hand mobility. And the best part? Many of them come in both basic and cute pastel colors, so you can match your kitchen's aesthetic. So, if you're looking for kitchen gadgets that can make you feel like you're living in the future, or even just ones that can actually significantly improve your home cooking experience, here are a few items that you might want to add to your cart the next time you're shopping at Lowe's.