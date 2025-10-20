5 Lowe's Gadgets That Are Actually Worth Buying

Traipsing outside to turn heaters, lights, or any other devices on and off can be a pain, but you don't have to if you have the Lutron Caseta Outdoor Smart Plug. It integrates with various smart home assistants, including Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant, and it can also be controlled via Lutron's own remote or bridge. Once it's plugged in and connected to a Lutron bridge — which we found to be a very quick and easy process — it can be configured to start on a set schedule.

The plug is designed to survive all weathers and boasts an IP65 certification against dust and water ingress. It can also run a wide variety of devices thanks to the high load levels, and can operate in temperatures well below freezing. The plug is most useful for buyers who already have Lutron smart home devices or are looking to purchase multiple Lutron devices to make the initial cost of Lutron's bridge and remote a worthwhile purchase. The bridge isn't strictly needed for the plug to function, but if you don't have one, you'll miss out on its best features.

If you already own one or more Lutron products, the Outdoor Smart Plug is potentially a very useful addition to your smart home setup, and it can be found for $84.95 at Lowe's. At the time of writing, the plug is listed as temporarily out of stock on the retailer's website, but it may still be in stock in certain physical store locations and may have already restocked online by the time of publication.