5 Lowe's Gadgets That Are Actually Worth Buying
Lowe's might be best known for its tools and home improvement products, but the retailer also sells a wide range of gadgets. Some of these gadgets hail from big-name brands while others are manufactured by smaller companies, but if you know where to look, there are plenty of gems to be found. The problem is finding them in the first place — with over 3,700 products available in Lowe's smart home, security, and Wi-Fi department alone, it's not easy to work out what's worth buying at first glance.
SlashGear's review team regularly puts new gadgets from big names in the tech world to the test, including plenty of the gadgets that are currently available to buy from Lowe's. These five top picks all received high scores from our reviewers and are worth considering whether you're a seasoned gadget connoisseur or you're looking to dip a toe into smart home tech for the first time.
Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen
Even if you already have a Google Assistant device in your home, it might be worth considering the second generation Google Nest Hub. Partly, that's because it promises several improvements over earlier Google smart home devices, and partly, it's because Google has built in a surprising use for the device. As well as controlling other smart home devices, giving you news and weather updates, and giving you access to search functions through the Google Assistant, the Nest Hub will also track your sleep if you leave it in the bedroom.
It features a sleep tracking sensor that can detect movement if it's angled toward the bed, as well as various other sensors that keep tabs on things like the room's temperature and the ambient lighting level. It pairs all that information together to give you a nightly report on your sleep length and quality, all without needing data from a wearable device.
There are some downsides: We found the Hub to be annoyingly easy to knock, which sometimes required the sensors to be recalibrated. The Sleep Sensing feature is also set to be integrated into Fitbit Premium, which requires a monthly subscription fee. However, if you're looking to get more insights into your sleep but aren't a fan of wearable sleep tech, the Nest Hub is still worth checking out. It's available at Lowe's for $99.99.
Ring Spotlight Cam Pro
If homeowners or renters with Ring doorbells want to add more of the brand's devices to their security setup, then the Spotlight Cam Pro is a good place to start. It integrates with existing Ring systems and can be used either outdoors or in an outbuilding or garage. We found that the 140-degree field of view was enough to capture not only a driveway and front yard but also those of neighbors too. The 1080p resolution did a solid job of capturing detail, while the Night Vision feature offered an impressive level of clarity.
Much like other Ring cameras, the Spotlight Cam Pro can capture footage that can then be played in the Ring app. It can also be used to communicate with anyone who approaches its vicinity thanks to the built-in speaker and microphone. We also found the initial setup of the camera to be a relatively straightforward task. The camera retails for $199.99 at Lowe's and is just one of a range of Ring products that the retailer offers.
Lutron Caseta Outdoor Smart Plug
Traipsing outside to turn heaters, lights, or any other devices on and off can be a pain, but you don't have to if you have the Lutron Caseta Outdoor Smart Plug. It integrates with various smart home assistants, including Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant, and it can also be controlled via Lutron's own remote or bridge. Once it's plugged in and connected to a Lutron bridge — which we found to be a very quick and easy process — it can be configured to start on a set schedule.
The plug is designed to survive all weathers and boasts an IP65 certification against dust and water ingress. It can also run a wide variety of devices thanks to the high load levels, and can operate in temperatures well below freezing. The plug is most useful for buyers who already have Lutron smart home devices or are looking to purchase multiple Lutron devices to make the initial cost of Lutron's bridge and remote a worthwhile purchase. The bridge isn't strictly needed for the plug to function, but if you don't have one, you'll miss out on its best features.
If you already own one or more Lutron products, the Outdoor Smart Plug is potentially a very useful addition to your smart home setup, and it can be found for $84.95 at Lowe's. At the time of writing, the plug is listed as temporarily out of stock on the retailer's website, but it may still be in stock in certain physical store locations and may have already restocked online by the time of publication.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max 2nd Gen
While most people will already have at least one streaming device at home, if you haven't upgraded yours in a while, it's worth considering the second generation Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. As its name suggests, it can handle 4K streaming, but it has another talent too. It's capable of storing a plethora of apps and games thanks to its roughly 16GB of internal storage, which is double the amount of storage offered with the first generation of the device.
It also benefits from built-in Alexa, like Amazon's other Fire TV Stick models, and ships with the brand's familiar remote. Lowe's offers the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $59.99, with the additional storage being the key selling point compared to older or cheaper Fire TV Stick models. If you want to switch to using Amazon's streaming services from a rival device, it's a great way to immediately get the best that Fire TV Stick has to offer. However, if you already have a newer Fire TV Stick, it might not be worth upgrading.
Eufy EufyCam 3
Other home security cameras can be found cheaper, but many charge a monthly subscription to access their best features. With the EufyCam 3, owners get access to the device's key features without the need to pay monthly. SlashGear's reviewer put the camera to the test back in 2022 and reported that the camera delivered crisp image quality, with smoother motion capturing capabilities than a rival and better trusted-face detection.
They also found the audio recording to be clear and accurate, although using the camera's built-in speaker to communicate with visitors was not as easy thanks to the system's consistent bugs. The camera's battery life proved to be impressively long, with its built-in solar panels able to recharge the battery even during days with only a few hours of sunlight. Eufy might not have achieved the same level of popularity as rivals like Ring, but for buyers who want a comparably capable system with less of a focus on monthly subscriptions, its cameras shouldn't be overlooked. Buyers can purchase the EufyCam 3 with a Homebase at Lowe's for $549.99 — that's no small investment, but adding further Eufy cameras will be cheaper as only one Homebase per household is needed.
How we picked these top-rated gadgets
Lowe's offers a broad selection of gadgets, including many that have been reviewed by SlashGear's review team. To create this list of top picks, we searched Lowe's website to find products that had previously been put through their paces by a SlashGear reviewer. We then selected five products from a range of different departments that our review team had been impressed by. Our full reviews of each product are linked in the text above.