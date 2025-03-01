12 Top Rated Lowe's Finds Under $50
Lowe's is a playground for DIYers, established homeowners, or hobby enthusiasts who love working on their car, camping, or grilling on the weekends. But it's quite a big store and there are a lot of tools, equipment, and other items that even the most established Lowe's customer might miss when running in for a weekly shop.
I looked high and low on the Lowe's website to source a few top-rated items in various categories, utilizing the company's info on best-sellers and personal feedback from user reviews to ultimately form this list of twelve top-rated Lowe's finds under $50.
From a portable Bluetooth speaker and snazzy outdoor string lights to tool sets and a conveniently cordless drill, I compiled a healthy mix of practical and fun finds. Whether you're looking for a gift for someone else or a treat for yourself on your next Lowe's visit, there's twelve great ideas here.
Blackstone 6-piece Culinary Tool Set
For anyone looking to up their cooking game or gift something unique to a budding chef, this Blackstone Culinary 6-piece tool set for just under $50 is a highly recommended kitchen gadget. At the time of writing, it's amassed an average 4.8-star rating with 350 reviews, so it's clearly loved by many.
Perfect for flat top cooking over your gas stove or an outdoor grill, this set comes with two griddle spatulas, one angled scraper, and one pair of tongs, each made with stainless steel. You can use the griddle spatulas and scraper to try and recreate your favorite hibachi tricks, like the onion volcano or the fried rice heart, or simply whip up a big batch of pancakes on a Sunday morning. Then, the tongs will obviously come in handy when you need to flip a batch of burgers or steaks.
You'll also get two plastic squeeze bottles, which you can use to house homemade barbecue sauce, cooking oil, or even batter for fun pancake art.
Cube Bluetooth Tracker
If you're constantly losing your things, this Lowe's find was picked just for you. Coming in at just under $30, this tiny Bluetooth Cube tracker is a fantastic investment if you frequently misplace your keys, smartphone, backpack, glasses case, headphones, or any other daily use item.
You can pair and use the tracker with your smartphone via a mobile app, available for both Android and iOS. Both the app and the tracker itself have multiple great reviews, with many positively noting the tracker's accuracy, range, and overall ease of use.
The tracker can ring from up to 200 feet away via Bluetooth to help you find whatever it's attached to. On a similar note, you can use the tracker to make your phone ring, even if it's on silent. When the battery starts getting low, you'll get a notification letting you know it's time to replace the battery. You'll get one extra battery included in the box to start you off.
Altec Lansing HydraOrbit Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
When you think of Lowe's, you probably think of tools and equipment for home repair or building projects. But did you know the retailer also features quite a few fun gadgets, too? Here's the perfect example: a HydraOrbit Bluetooth speaker from Altec Lansing for $45.
This portable Bluetooth speaker has an IP67 waterproof rating, so you can take your favorite tunes with you to the pool, the beach, or on a rainy day hike. It'll even float, so you can throw it directly into the water. If you're hiking, you can strap it to your backpack with the included carrying strap. With its weight of just under one pound, you'll barely notice it's there.
The HydraOrbit speaker has a decent wireless range of 100 feet, and you can connect up to two speakers together if you want fuller sound over a larger area. Altec Lansing says the speaker can last up to 10 hours between charges, and a few customer reviews second this estimate.
Wakeman Inflatable Sleeping Pad
Camping is rarely glamorous, but you can at least be comfortable by utilizing some of the most useful camping gadgets available to you. I'd say sleeping while camping is perhaps one of the most important areas to focus on.
Get a good night's rest with Wakeman's inflatable sleeping pad so you can approach your next day of hiking, fishing, or grilling with tons of energy. Using the built-in foot pump, you can inflate this $33 sleeping pad in just a few minutes to three inches thick, with an extra cushy integrated pillow at the top.
When you're ready to pack up camp, the sleeping pad folds up compactly and fits neatly in the included carrying bag. All in all, it weighs a mere 1.58 pounds and measures 77 x 27 x 3 inches when unfolded (11.8 x 4.7 inches when folded in the carrying case), and it's constructed with thermoplastic polyurethane and nylon, which is both durable and waterproof.
Char-Broil Diamond Series Grill Cover
If you've invested money in an outdoor grill, it's smart to get a grill cover for it. Not only can a grill cover protect your costly grill from the elements, like rain, dust, and direct sunlight, but it can also prevent squirrels and other critters from crawling inside to make a nest and causing long-term damage to important components.
This Char-Broil Diamond Series grill cover is only $39, and it's designed to fit most gas and charcoal grills up to 55 inches wide, which includes grills from top brands like Broil King, KitchenAid, Expert Grill, and of course, Char-Broil.
The cover is constructed with a Diamond Jacquard weave that looks great, withstands tears, and is a breeze to clean with just soap and water. Furthermore, it's decked out with UV protection to prevent fading, sealed seams to keep water out, and long side straps to help secure the cover in place even in strong winds.
Skil 12-volt Brushless Cordless Drill
Whether you're putting up curtain rods, installing built-in bookshelves, or crafting a piece of furniture from scratch, having a drill on hand will make your life loads easier. Put your screwdriver down, and instead pick up this 12-volt brushless cordless drill from Skil for just under $50.
Skil is a fairly reliable major cordless drill brand if you're shopping on a budget, and this drill in particular is great for use in compact or tricky-to-maneuver areas with a small form factor and a built-in LED light. Despite its size, it packs quite a bit of power: up to 350 in-lbs of torque.
There are two speeds to choose from, giving you more precision and flexibility when needed in a project, and it's easy to swap out bits quickly with a ½-inch, single-sleeve keyless chuck. The drill comes with a 2.0Ah battery with a 60W USB-C port that can charge other devices and a 20W PD charger to charge the drill's battery.
Kobalt 50-piece Mechanics Tool Set
Customers seem to love this 50-piece mechanic tool kit from Kobalt, which has gathered an average 4.2 star rating with over 190 reviews at the time of writing. Whether you're trying your hand at home auto repair or you'd like to keep a small emergency kit in your car at all times, this compact kit is a great buy for only $30.
Inside, you'll find a ¼-inch drive ratchet that can team up with 22 metric and SAE 6-point shallow sockets, a 2-inch drive extension, a 4-inch drive extension, a spinner handle with a bit coupler, and 22 insert bits. Everything fits neatly and securely inside an injection-molded case that measures 6.7 x 5 x 2.7 inches, though it's worth noting some customers have found items secured almost too well, needing some extra oomph to get out the first few times.
Each tool is made with chrome vanadium steel that's been heat-treated to extend overall life and durability, and then finished with a nice-to-look-at professional grade shine coating that's easy to clean. The tools are covered by Kobalt's "hassle-free lifetime guarantee," so if any of the tools don't hold up over time, you can get them swapped out.
If you have a little more money to spend, check out the best mechanic tool kits we've seen or these tips on how to build your own tool kit on a budget.
Pure Enrichment MistAire Humidifier
Improving the humidity in your home can not only help with dryness in cold weather, but also with your energy costs. Humid air is warmer than dry air, so you can set your thermostat a little lower and feel just as warm when you increase the humidity.
One of the biggest humidifier brands you can buy from is Pure Enrichment, and right now, there's a $40 Pure Enrichment MistAire ultrasonic humidifier at Lowe's with over 800 reviews and an average 4.8-star rating. It's effective for spaces up to 250 square feet, so it'll fit perfectly in a single bedroom, nursery, or a small living room.
If you plan to use it in a bedroom while sleeping or in a child's nursery, you'll be happy to know it's super quiet. Plus, there's a neat night light feature that'll give off a gentle light that's bright enough to guide you to the bathroom in the middle of the night, but not so bright that you can't sleep.
It can run steadily for up to 25 hours thanks to a large 1.7-liter tank and two speed settings, and it'll shut off automatically when it runs out of water. You can easily remove the tank when it's time to clean it, and rest easy with the included 2-year warranty in case you run into any issues.
Craftsman Pro Black Tool Box
Buying a tool box kit is convenient, but creating your own tool box from scratch is a great way to ensure you spend money where it matters most to you and save money in areas that aren't as important. If you're lacking a place to store your tools, check out the Craftsman Pro tool box for $45 at Lowe's to start organizing your collection.
This IP53-rated black tool box measures 28 x 27.3 x 12.1 inches and is constructed with a durable structural foam material, anti-rust latches, and a comfortable carrying handle. You can easily carry up to 99 pounds of tools and equipment in this box, and organizing is made easy with the handy insert that can store smaller bits and bobs.
There's also a slight groove on top that can hold your tools or materials in place while you're working and space to add a padlock if you want to add some extra theft protection.
Kobalt 5-piece Pliers Set
Whether you own your home or you're renting, having a set of pliers on hand can be extremely useful for tackling odd jobs. Some mini tool sets are more versatile, with multiple different types of tools, but this 5-piece set from Kobalt strictly includes pliers for under $30.
The set includes 6-inch long nose pliers, 6-inch diagonal pliers, 6-inch slip joint pliers, 7-inch linesman pliers, and 8-inch groove joint pliers. From tightening and loosening to gripping and cutting, this set has absolutely everything you need to get the job done, whether you need to turn off the water line to your toilet, remove a stripped screw, or cut through wires and other tough material.
With almost 600 reviews at Lowe's, Kobalt's 5-piece pliers set has amassed an average rating of 4.7 stars. Made with chrome nickel steel and cushioned grips, all of the pliers are durable, comfortable, and most importantly, super easy to use.
Weber Smokey Joe Portable Charcoal Grill
Dropping hundreds on a stellar grill with all the bells and whistles sounds like a dream, but it's not necessary or even an optimal pick for many people. If you're working with limited patio or balcony space or you simply like the idea of a compact grill you can use at home and elsewhere, take a look at Weber's Smokey Joe portable charcoal grill for just $45.
This little grill offers 147 square inches of cooking space on the grate, perfect for a couple of steaks for date night or grilling up batches of burger patties for a party.
The lid and bowl are porcelain-enameled, which means they're super easy to clean, heat-resistant, and very durable. Then, it's also equipped with a rust-resistant aluminum damper to control heat, a no-rust aluminum vent, and two convenient handles so it's easy to cart around with you. You can assemble the grill yourself, or have Lowe's help you out with free assembly.
Harbor Breeze 48-ft Outdoor String Lights
The first step to creating a backyard oasis or the balcony of your dreams is adding lights. It's such a simple, yet impactful improvement that'll instantly change the vibe, and right now, you can grab these Harbor Breeze outdoor string lights at Lowe's for just under $50.
These aren't smart outdoor lights — you'd have to pay extra for that—but they utilize shatter-resistant, plastic Edison-style LED bulbs that make quite the visual statement. These IP65-rated bulbs produce warm white light that'll create a cozy, relaxing atmosphere, and they'll stand up to the elements outside year-round.
While these lights are designed to withstand outdoor use, you can definitely throw them up indoors as well if you have a sunroom or bedroom that these would fit well in, both lengthwise and aesthetically.
You shouldn't have to worry about replacing these bulbs for quite a while after purchasing, but there are two replacement bulbs and one replacement fuse included just in case any unexpected mishaps occur.