12 Top Rated Lowe's Finds Under $50

Lowe's is a playground for DIYers, established homeowners, or hobby enthusiasts who love working on their car, camping, or grilling on the weekends. But it's quite a big store and there are a lot of tools, equipment, and other items that even the most established Lowe's customer might miss when running in for a weekly shop.

I looked high and low on the Lowe's website to source a few top-rated items in various categories, utilizing the company's info on best-sellers and personal feedback from user reviews to ultimately form this list of twelve top-rated Lowe's finds under $50.

From a portable Bluetooth speaker and snazzy outdoor string lights to tool sets and a conveniently cordless drill, I compiled a healthy mix of practical and fun finds. Whether you're looking for a gift for someone else or a treat for yourself on your next Lowe's visit, there's twelve great ideas here.