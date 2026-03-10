3 Garage Safety Hazards You're Probably Ignoring, But Shouldn't Be

For many of us, the garage is not just a place to store a car; it can also double as a home office or a workshop where we bring our ambitious project ideas to life. They're ideal places for trying your hand at building a garden bench or other small woodworking projects that are great for beginners. They're also a solid choice if you're interested in trying something more complex, like working on restoring your latest vintage car.

However, while you might want your garage to be a safe haven, it can still present significant safety hazards. Some of these hazards can be costly or even fatal; from wet floors and sharp tools to exposed cords and stored flammables, several things in your garage can cause life-threatening mishaps, including falls, accidental fires, and nasty cuts. In fact, according to the U.S. Fire Administration, over 6,500 residential building garage fires are reported annually, and these fires usually result in property damage totaling almost $450 million.

While some safety hazards like faulty wiring, garage clutter, and tripping hazards might be pretty obvious, there are some that might not be apparent and all too easy to ignore. With that in mind, we'll take a look at some of the safety hazards that could be lurking around your garage that you need to pay attention to.