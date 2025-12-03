Neither In The Garage Nor The Basement: Here's The Safest Place To Store Propane Tanks

Many people may only use their propane tank to grill or BBQ for outdoor gatherings in the summer. If that's the case and you're planning to store your propane tank this winter, you'll need to find a safe place to keep it. You might be tempted to store it indoors, but this is definitely something that you should never store in your garage or shed. Instead, the safest place to keep it is outside.

The storage place you select should be well-ventilated and a safe distance away from your home. The National Fire Protection Association has standards outlined in its code, NFPA 58, on how far away tanks need to be from vents and building openings, but these will vary depending on the water capacity of the container and whether it is refilled on site. Once you have a spot, use a flat and firm surface, like concrete or thick wood, and set the tank on top, right side up. Keep the tank away from open flames, electrical wiring, and equipment. If you're storing it for the winter, covering it isn't necessary, as colder temperatures won't negatively affect it.

Whether you're storing your tank for the winter or during the warmer months, it's important to keep it out of direct sunlight. This way, the tank remains as cool as possible, and you won't run the risk of it heating up too much. Once you've taken all the appropriate steps and your tank is properly secured, keep a regular check on it. It's the only way to ensure that leaks and signs of distress are caught immediately, before any serious problems can occur.