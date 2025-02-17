Fuse Box Vs. Circuit Breaker: What's The Difference?

If you live in an older home, there's a good chance that there's a fuse box built into your power grid. In fact, the invention of fuse boxes actually dates as far back as the early 20th century, introduced as home electrical systems were first taking off.

Advertisement

As the name implies, a fuse box makes use of small gizmos called "fuses." A fuse is a simple device that's inserted between two power terminals in a fuse box, kind of like a battery. However, rather than supplying power, the fuse is meant to complete the circuit and allow power to flow through the terminals to its destination in your home. Within the fuse is a small length of wire filament, usually encased in ceramic or glass. In the event of an electrical overload, this sensitive filament will instantly burn out and melt into a pile of slag.

A fuse's sensitive constitution is deliberate — with the filament destroyed, the electrical circuit can't be completed, and the electricity stops flowing, putting a stop to the overload before something dangerous like an electrical fire can occur. The unfortunate downside is that fuses are strictly one-time use. Once a fuse burns out, it's completely useless, and needs to be replaced in order to restore power. This bit of inconvenience is a big reason why traditional fuse boxes in home have largely made way for circuit breakers in the last few decades. You do still see them in cars, though, and car fuse replacement is a regular sight in the D.I.Y. automotive scene.

Advertisement