How Much Does It Cost To Install A New Circuit Breaker?

Without circuit breakers, the electricity running through your walls could damage wiring and cause fires. There are several reasons why you might need new circuit breakers, such as a home renovation or needing to power additional appliances. Sometimes, it might also be necessary to replace circuit breakers if they're malfunctioning, are several decades old, or feel hot to the touch, among other concerns. You may also consider upgrading other areas of your electrical system with one of several energy-saving devices that could help cut down your power bill.

But how much is a new circuit breaker going to cost you? A new installation in general can run anywhere from $100 up to $4,000, depending on the scale of the job. This doesn't exactly narrow it down much, though. Unfortunately, the cost largely depends on several factors. For example, the price of a single-pole (120-volt) 15-amp breaker may only cost $5 – though, Amazon's highest rated 15-amp breaker lists for $12. However, most homes need larger breakers for more demanding appliances like washing machines and refrigerators. This requires a much more robust double-pole (240-volt) 200-amp breaker, which could run you around $250.

If the installation requires a more costly ground-fault circuit interrupter (GFCI) outlet, typically found in areas like the bathroom and kitchen, the additional cost will be in the neighborhood of $150. Beyond the cost of the parts, you need to consider labor, and this will vary based on how far apart your outlet and circuit breaker are, how challenging it is to gain access to the wiring, and even residential location. On average, the labor for installation will be between $95 and $350, while electrical permits and inspection can range from $50 up to $350. Each job's price can vary based on needs and complexity, though.

